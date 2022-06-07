ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

WSU basketball adds Tennessee transfer Justin Powell to roster

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago
PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State basketball has signed transfer Justin Powell from Tennessee.

The 6-foot-6-inch guard from Prospect, Kansas, played 30 games for the Volunteers last season, averaging 14.1 minutes a contest. Powell shot 39 percent from behind the arc and 38 percent from the field.

Only averaging 3.7 points a game last season in his limited playing time, Powell showed out against Presbyterian, hitting five consecutive three pointers to give him a season-high 15 points. Powell is the ninth person in Volunteer basketball history to hit at least five consecutive three-point shots.

“Justin is a great addition to our program,” Head Coach Kyle Smith said. “He is a proven player at a very high level. His size in the backcourt and his ability to make plays for himself and others should help us improve offensively. More importantly, playing and contributing for a top-10 program with NCAA experience will add incredible value to our team.”

Before his transfer to WSU and time at Tennessee, Powell was a top-100 recruit coming out of high school, starting his collegiate career at Auburn. He played in 10 games for the Tigers before suffering a season-ending injury.

2020 was Powell’s season, as he was named SEC Freshman of the Week in December of 2020 after dropping 52 points over two games. Powell averaged 11.7 points per game, adding 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.9 steals to his statline. He was shooting42.9 percent from the field, 44.2 percent from 3-point range and 76.5 percent at the free-throw line in 2020.

Due to COVID-19, the junior has three years of eligibility left.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Podium to host 2022 graduating seniors this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — This upcoming weekend, Spokane’s high school graduating seniors will mark the end of an era. For the first time, the Podium will host the graduation ceremonies. For years, the Spokane Arena hosted graduation ceremonies, but the multi-use sports facility The Podium has been transformed from an indoor track & field venue to a space for the ceremonies....
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Board of Regents Approve Six-Figure Pay Raise for WSU President Kirk Schulz

SPOKANE - During their meeting on Tuesday, the Washington State University Board of Regents unanimously approved a pay raise for WSU President Kirk Schulz. As a result, Schulz's base salary will jump from $625,000 to $750,000 as of July 1, 2022. Schulz will also reportedly receive a $25,000 retention incentive on June 30, and a $75,000 retention incentive if he remains employed through July 31. Schulz will also collect an annual $200,000 retention incentive from 2023 through 2026.
SPOKANE, WA
