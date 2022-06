Click here to read the full article. Beyoncé might be up to something. Try to stay calm. As of Friday (June 10), the 40-year-old superstar has deleted her profile pictures across her social media accounts, including Twitter, Instagram and TikTok — and suffice to say, fans have their theories about what it all means. Namely, members of the BeyHive are certain that new music is on its way, which, if they’re correct, would mean that Beyoncé is gearing up for her first official release in six years. Though she’s spent the past couple years guesting on other artists’ songs (see: her...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO