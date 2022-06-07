ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey Unveils Teaser for ‘So Good’ Music Video: Watch

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

Halsey shared a glimpse at the upcoming music video for their new single “So Good” on Tuesday (June 7).

Over the tinkling of music box chimes, the singer wordlessly locks eyes with her partner, Alev Aydin, who also serves as the video’s director as well as inspiration for the song . Other shots show a close-up of an engraved award commemorating Halsey’s June 30, 2018, show at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colo., as well as an empty makeup chair in front of a lit vanity, and a long moss colored couch behind a glass coffee table.

In the caption, Halsey confirmed the track’s release date, writing, “‘So Good’ – June 9 Official Music Video – June 10.”

The single’s road to release has been littered with controversy ever since Halsey put their record label on blast on social media for allegedly refusing to put it out, as she wrote, “unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.” During their initial tweetstorm, the star also revealed the music video was “literally already done” and that while the song was inspired by her love story with Aydin, the visual would have a campy horror concept akin to Scream .

Halsey has also recently used social media to express their grief and rage following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. that left 19 schoolchildren and two teachers dead. “It is so futile and revolting that lawmakers protect guns over our youth. It’s despicable,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Halsey’s last full-length album was 2021’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power , which was executive produced by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Watch the “So Good” teaser below.

