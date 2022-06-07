All of Juan Luis Guerra’s No. 1 Hot Latin Songs Hits: ‘Palomita Blanca,’ ‘Mi PC’ & More

Click here to read the full article.

Together with his band 4.40, Juan Luis Guerra continues to bring the flavorful rhythms of his native Dominican Republic to the forefront, most recently heard on his 2021 live album Entre Mar y Palmeras , and prior to that on his 2019 album Literal , which he previously described to Billboard “as something new and very modern.”

In the midst of the pandemic, the Dominican singer-songwriter commemorated a remarkable trajectory that spans more than 35 years and has transcended generations with his fresh merengue, amorous bachata, and inspirational lyrics.

On his 65th birthday on June 7, Billboard applauds his prolific career by highlighting all of his No. 1 hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart. From “El Costo de la Vida” to “Cuando Me Enamoro,” check them out below.

“El Costo de la Vida”

“El Costo de La Vida” peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Feb. 20, 1993.

“Mi PC”

“Mi PC” peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated Dec. 26, 1998, spending two nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1.

“Palomita Blanca”

“Palomita Blanca” peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated March 20, 1999, where it spent two non-consecutive weeks at No. 1.

“La Llave de mi Corazon”

“La Llave De Mi Corazón” peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated March 31, 2007, spending three consecutive weeks at No. 1.

“Bachata en Fukuoka”

“Bachata en Fukuoka” peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated June 5, 2010.

“Cuando Me Enamoro”

Enrique Iglesias’ “Cuando Me Enamoro” featuring Juan Luis Guerra peaked at No. 1 on the chart dated June 12, 2010, where it spent 17 non-consecutive weeks at the top.