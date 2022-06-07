Hardy Wayne Arnold

Irene “Renie” Wainwright died June 6, 2022, at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans at the age of 69 after a brief, brave battle with cancer. She was born (the first of twins) on July 13, 1952, in Hammond, La., to Ernest Kemmler Wainwright and Jane McMurray Wainwright. She was a graduate of Hammond High School and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University. She taught English on the high school level and at SLU, the University of New Orleans and Tulane University, where she also pursued a doctoral degree before enrolling in library school at Louisiana State University. Earning her Master of Library and Information Science degree, she returned to New Orleans to work at the New Orleans Public Library in the City Archives/Special Collections as assistant archivist (1991-2006) and then as head of the Archives until her retirement in 2015. At NOPL, Renie processed numerous collections, assisted a wide range of authors and researchers, and, with her eventual husband Wayne Everard, developed and managed the NOPL website, oversaw microfilming and scanning projects, and worked hard to save the City Archives/Special Collections after Hurricane Katrina devastated the NOPL system. She contributed to her profession by holding positions with and membership in state, regional and national archival and library associations. After retirement, she traveled widely, continued her lifelong love of reading, and, most recently, began beading, producing beautiful jewelry for family and friends.

