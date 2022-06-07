ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

Hardy Wayne Arnold

By Harry McKneely, Son Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Hardy Wayne Arnold passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, at the age of 71. He was born on Thursday, September 21, 1950, in...

Karen G. Sullivan

Karen G. Sullivan born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away June 7, 2022 in Denham Springs, Louisiana at the age of 68. She loved to cook and go fishing. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and going to church events. She will be missed dearly by all those who knew and loved her. She is survived by her daughter; Deseree Phillips(Mitch Phillips), Grandchildren; Travis K Sullivan and Caleb Phillips, Mother; Audrey Ortego, Brother; Lawrence R. Gremillion. She is preceded in death by her Father; Lawrence A. Gremillion, Husband; Kent D. Sullivan, Son: Charles K. Sullivan, Stepson; David N. Sullivan. Services will be held Friday June 17, 2022 at Hebron Baptist Church from 12:00 PM- 2:00 PM with a 2:00 PM funeral service and burial to follow in Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Travis Sullivan, Caleb Phillips, Nicholas Droge, Samuel Knox, Robin Dale and Steve Parker. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Jackie Leon Mixon

Jackie Leon Mixon of Holden, Louisiana, passed away at Hammond Nursing Home on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the age of 71. He was born on February 23, 1951, in Hammond, Louisiana, the son of the late Joseph Deleio Mixon and Annie Elizabeth Baham Mixon. Jackie is survived by his...
HAMMOND, LA
Peggy Mashon Farmer

A mother’s love never ceases; and all who knew Peggy, knows she gave her love freely to people and animals alike. A true testament of love thy neighbor, Peggy M. Farmer passed away Wednesday morning, June 8, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 18, 1945 in Independence, LA, was a graduate of Independence High, class of 1963. Peggy started her career with South Central Bell in operator services in 1967, survived the split from AT&T in 1984, and retired from BellSouth in 2008 with 41 years of service.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Beau Joshua Arceneaux

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the Chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 1190 Hwy 51, Ponchatoula, LA. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Deacon Minos Ponville will officiate.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Micheal Anthony Wallace

Micheal Anthony Wallace was born on May 10, 1975, in Chicago, IL to the late Melvin Wallace and Jacqueline Wallace. He departed this life on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Covington, LA. He leaves to cherish his loving memories; his mother, Jacqueline Wallace of Chicago, IL; his son, Trevon Zekel...
CHICAGO, IL
Nicole Ellzey Thibodaux

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 4:18PM Nicole Ellzey Thibodaux stepped out of this natural world into the arms of Jesus, mere words cannot describe her. Everyone who met her she changed their lives. A faithful loving daughter, wife, stepmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed everyday and never forgotten. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Thibodaux; her daughter, Heather Dore and husband, Jamison; mother, Cindy Fletcher Allen; dad, Steve Allen; dad, Dean Ellzey, Jr.; brother, Dean Ellzey, III and wife, Marisol; sisters, Megan Faust and Beth Dunn; grandmother, Beverly Hyde; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; her fur babies, Gorda, Duke, Bella, Milo and Hershey. Preceded in death by her grandmother, Paige Fletcher, Mary Lyle Ellzey and grandfather, Dean Ellzey, Sr. ; father-in-law, Harry Thibodaux; grandfather, George Allen; and brother, Joseph Hayden. A Memorial Service and private ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Cara's House in Gonzales, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
GONZALES, LA
Eunice Lee Moore Boucher

Eunice, age 78, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. She was a native of North Carolina, and a longtime resident of Corbin, Louisiana. While attending Walker High School in 1959, Eunice won the State Championship Title for Basketball . She went on to work as a paralegal and later retired from the state in Property Control. Eunice loved listening to Elvis and watching LSU Tigers sports and was a big fan of Shaquille O’Neal. Eunice was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and is already dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Henry James Anderson

Henry James Anderson was born February 18, 1934, to the late Theodore and Clarice Anderson. he accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age and was baptized April 4, 1946 in New Orleans, Louisiana by the late Rev. Moore. He was a member of Little Zion Missionary Baptist Church,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
#Passages Hospice
Irene Wainwright

Irene “Renie” Wainwright died June 6, 2022, at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans at the age of 69 after a brief, brave battle with cancer. She was born (the first of twins) on July 13, 1952, in Hammond, La., to Ernest Kemmler Wainwright and Jane McMurray Wainwright. She was a graduate of Hammond High School and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University. She taught English on the high school level and at SLU, the University of New Orleans and Tulane University, where she also pursued a doctoral degree before enrolling in library school at Louisiana State University. Earning her Master of Library and Information Science degree, she returned to New Orleans to work at the New Orleans Public Library in the City Archives/Special Collections as assistant archivist (1991-2006) and then as head of the Archives until her retirement in 2015. At NOPL, Renie processed numerous collections, assisted a wide range of authors and researchers, and, with her eventual husband Wayne Everard, developed and managed the NOPL website, oversaw microfilming and scanning projects, and worked hard to save the City Archives/Special Collections after Hurricane Katrina devastated the NOPL system. She contributed to her profession by holding positions with and membership in state, regional and national archival and library associations. After retirement, she traveled widely, continued her lifelong love of reading, and, most recently, began beading, producing beautiful jewelry for family and friends.
HAMMOND, LA
Roosevelt Webber

Roosevelt Webber, 83, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022. Services will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Visitation at 9 a.m., until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery, Hammond, LA.
HAMMOND, LA
NOT RUNNING: Layrisson will not be a candidate for sheriff in 2023

On Friday, June 10, 2022, Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson announced that he will not run for sheriff in the 2023 election. “I have worked my entire life preparing myself to follow in my father’s footsteps. Now that the time has come, I must do what is best for my family. As the son of a former sheriff (24 years), I know firsthand the hardships that the job places on family. The citizens of Ponchatoula have been very supportive of my department and me, and I am very blessed to serve them. Thank you to all of my family, friends, and supporters. I am very humbled by the outpouring of encouragement and support. May God continue to bless all of you.”
PONCHATOULA, LA
Texie Ray Prine Young

Texie was born on February 14th, 1936, and peacefully passed away at her loving nieces home on June 5th, 2022 at the age of 86. Along with being a loving wife of Edwin M. Young, she was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Texie was a key figure at the Ponchatoula Country Market for many years and served as a secretary and board member for Sand Hill Cemetery. She enjoyed serving the people in the surrounding communities and will be deeply missed by all that truly knew and loved her.
PONCHATOULA, LA
SLU's Jackson set to compete at National Championships Saturday

HAMMOND, La. – With the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships on the horizon, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Kristian Jackson will take center stage in the women’s discus Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CT at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Jackson, out of Zachary, Louisiana, punched her...
EUGENE, OR
Washington Parish resident charged with possession of illegal drugs

Kelvin Jewel Thomas, 22, a resident of Highway 424, was arrested June 7 in Pine by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy. While on criminal patrol, the deputy noticed Thomas kneeling beside his vehicle in the parking lot of a Pine business. As the deputy approached, Thomas appeared to be very nervous and kept placing his hands inside his pockets.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
Two Washington Parish men arrested following traffic stop

Devin Lee Knight, 29, was arrested on June 7 by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy on Highway 436. While on criminal patrol, the deputy observed a traffic offense in a vehicle being driven by Knight. After stopping Knight on K. C. McKenzie Road, the deputy discovered two other males in the truck, one of whom was a juvenile. The deputy also discovered open cans of beer and narcotics, including methamphetamine.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
HPD investigates aggravated assault case at downtown business

The Hammond Police department is currently investigating a case of aggravated assault that occurred on May 21, 2022, outside a local business in downtown Hammond. HPD detectives are looking for a person of interest. Anyone knowing the identity of this subject is asked to contact Detective Thad Gautier with the...
HAMMOND, LA
Southeastern Channel now on Amazon Fire TV

HAMMOND – The Southeastern Channel, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Emmy-winning television station, is now available for viewers on the popular streaming service Amazon Fire TV. Amazon Fire TV now joins Roku and Apple TV as the nation’s top streaming platforms that stream the Southeastern Channel, which airs on Spectrum...
TANGIPAHOA, LA

