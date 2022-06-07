Hardy Wayne Arnold

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 4:18PM Nicole Ellzey Thibodaux stepped out of this natural world into the arms of Jesus, mere words cannot describe her. Everyone who met her she changed their lives. A faithful loving daughter, wife, stepmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed everyday and never forgotten. She is survived by her husband, Raymond Thibodaux; her daughter, Heather Dore and husband, Jamison; mother, Cindy Fletcher Allen; dad, Steve Allen; dad, Dean Ellzey, Jr.; brother, Dean Ellzey, III and wife, Marisol; sisters, Megan Faust and Beth Dunn; grandmother, Beverly Hyde; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; her fur babies, Gorda, Duke, Bella, Milo and Hershey. Preceded in death by her grandmother, Paige Fletcher, Mary Lyle Ellzey and grandfather, Dean Ellzey, Sr. ; father-in-law, Harry Thibodaux; grandfather, George Allen; and brother, Joseph Hayden. A Memorial Service and private ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Cara's House in Gonzales, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
