The Newnan City Council will consider a contract to resurface around 1.56 miles on eight different streets within the city of Newnan. The contract is with Piedmont Paving Inc. of Newnan for a base bid amount of $2,316,865.81 to resurface and mill the streets, and to conduct full depth reclamation on two miles of road on three different streets.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO