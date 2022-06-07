ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pet of the Week: Lucy

Newnan Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy is a beautiful and happy Doberman/Labrador mix who has been at Coweta County Animal Services for around a year now. She has had all her vaccines, and is heartworm negative. She loves playing with other dogs and kids. She has come a long way and has been raised...

times-herald.com

