Sales of residential properties on the rise

Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO