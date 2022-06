🦈 While off of Townsends Inlet yesterday, we were stopped observing a pod of about 75 Bottlenose Dolphins when someone yelled shark! The shark was swimming out from under the boat toward our stern. At the last possible moment, our Naturalist Grace Mikus snapped these quick photos clearly showing half of the shark. The photo was taken from 22 feet up on our upper deck, the lady in the photo was below on the stern corner about 10 feet off the water.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO