ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Photos from Exit Zero's post

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Cape May Business Association hosted its 23rd annual Strawberry Festival this past weekend at Backyard Park. Guests enjoyed live music, a variety of vendors and all things strawberries...

capemayvibe.com

Comments / 0

Related
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

Fluke and Sea Bass for the SEA STAR III TODAY! Beautiful day and variety made it FUN!! Wish you were here… #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing #seabassfishing. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Spots open next week give us a call!! Fishing or even sunset cruise

Spots open next week give us a call!! Fishing or even sunset cruise. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Treat yourself to our amazing Cape May Crab Imperial and one of our famous Dole Whip Floats! We now offer our full grill menu ev…

Treat yourself to our amazing Cape May Crab Imperial and one of our famous Dole Whip Floats! We now offer our full grill menu everyday!. *Please check our website for early closing times as hours will vary due to private events. https://willowcreekwinerycapemay.com/events/winery-calendar/. (we will be closing at 4pm with last...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

DOING IT AGAIN THIS SUNDAY!

🚴 🏊‍♀️ 🏊‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ WE OPEN 9am SUNDAY JUNE 12 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ 🏊‍♂️ 🏊‍♀️ 🚴. ESCAPE THE CAPE TRIATHLON is back again and Harpoons on the Bay is the coolest, most refreshing spot to watch all the action!
CAPE MAY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Entertainment
capemayvibe.com

The Wetlands Institute's cover photo

Green Heron hunting in the Institute’s salt pannes. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast. The Cape May...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Today's the day! In just a few hours, you can join us at Vineyard Vines in Avalon and shop for a cause. Between 12 and 2pm, you …

Today’s the day! In just a few hours, you can join us at Vineyard Vines in Avalon and shop for a cause. Between 12 and 2pm, you can save 10% off your purchase AND Vineyard Vines will generously donate 10% of your purchase directly to The Wetlands Institute to support our critical research, conservation, and education work. It’s a win-win: You save money while helping to protect our fragile coastal ecosystem. Join us!
AVALON, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

🦈 While off of Townsends Inlet yesterday, we were stopped observing a pod of about 75 Bottlenose Dolphins when someone yelled shark! The shark was swimming out from under the boat toward our stern. At the last possible moment, our Naturalist Grace Mikus snapped these quick photos clearly showing half of the shark. The photo was taken from 22 feet up on our upper deck, the lady in the photo was below on the stern corner about 10 feet off the water.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

A second chance for terrapins: This morning, we hosted students from the Stone Harbor Kindergarten who were here to release head…

A second chance for terrapins: This morning, we hosted students from the Stone Harbor Kindergarten who were here to release headstarted diamondback terrapins into the marsh. These terrapins were rescued as eggs from road-killed females in 2021 and raised for a year at Stockton University. Today, after a year of learning about these turtles and raising funds through cookie sales to support them, these remarkable kids and their teacher – with the dedicated terrapin research and conservation work of The Wetlands Institute and Stockton University and the generous support of Sturdy Savings Bank – helped give them a second chance at life.
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Luxury Hotel#Hotels#Strawberry Festival#Exit Zero#Cape May Bed Breakfasts#The Ashley Rose Post
capemayvibe.com

Try Our Delicious Blueberry Tea…. makes a great Iced Tea too! Order online at https://teaincapemay.com/products/blueberry-blac…

Try Our Delicious Blueberry Tea…. makes a great Iced Tea too! Order online at https://teaincapemay.com/products/blueberry-black-tea or visit the shop. #Teabythesea #Capemay #Blueberry #Tea #Teas #Teatime. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

😋Cape May Food Tours embarking on a yummy dessert @capemaypeanutbutter 😋 #capemay #jerseyshore #southjerseyadventures #southjers…

😋Cape May Food Tours embarking on a yummy dessert @capemaypeanutbutter 😋 #capemay #jerseyshore #southjerseyadventures #southjerseyeats #visitinj #njftt #capemaycounty #capemaycafe #southjerseyisntboring #njisntboring #capemaycountynj #thingstodoincapemay. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels,...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

So many Bottlenose Dolphins offshore! Sunny skies have led to great sightings. This pod was part of close to 100 offshore Bottle…

So many Bottlenose Dolphins offshore! Sunny skies have led to great sightings. This pod was part of close to 100 offshore Bottlenose dolphins sighted yesterday. #capemay #capemaywhalewatcher #capemaynj #dolphins #nj #newjersey. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast,...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

🎉Cape May CM Community FOOD Closet donation Day: Thursday 6/9/22 8am-10am at Cape May Presbyterian Church. 🎉

🎉Cape May CM Community FOOD Closet donation Day: Thursday 6/9/22 8am-10am at Cape May Presbyterian Church. 🎉. June is here and we are preparing for our next distribution, on June 10. To support our distribution, we will be collecting donations on Thursday, June 9. If you would like to donate, please consider picking up any of these items for us! Thank you so much!
CAPE MAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
capemayvibe.com

Virtual Whale and Dolphin Watch off of Wildwood, NJ with large pods of Bottlenose Dolphins and several calves on a gorgeous day!…

Virtual Whale and Dolphin Watch off of Wildwood, NJ with large pods of Bottlenose Dolphins and several calves on a gorgeous day!🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar?_ga=2.232963294.151963356.1654597892-663398010.1653265959. #capemay #capemaynj #nj #dolphins #capemaydolphins #capemaywhalewatcher #oceancitynj #wildwoodnj #stoneharbornj #avalonnj. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed...
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The Best Restaurants in Cape May

Fresh seafood and Victorian charm abound in Cape May. Here are our top picks for where to eat in Jersey’s southernmost beach town. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

On September 10th, 2022, platoons of cyclists from Team Foster will make the 100-mile journey from Philadelphia, PA to Cape May,…

On September 10th, 2022, platoons of cyclists from Team Foster will make the 100-mile journey from Philadelphia, PA to Cape May, NJ: The 9th annual Foster 100 Classic!. Team Foster is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises funds to train and pair veterans who suffer from PTSD, TBI, and other service-related injuries with service dogs. Team Foster’s mission is No Hero Left Behind which is exactly why it is imperative to fight for the unmet needs of our injured and disabled Veterans by bringing together civilians, Veterans, and service dogs.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

BiddingOwl – Cape May Stage Auction

Tik, Tik, time is slipping away to get your bids in for Cape May Stage’s online auction. You only have till 10pm on Friday, June 10th to make your final bids. Official winners will be announced at The Gala on June 11th. 100% of the proceeds from this online...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

media0.giphy.com

Cape May Stage’s online auction is still live. You only have till 10pm on Friday, June 10th to make your final bids. Official winners will be announced at The Gala on June 11th. 100% of the proceeds from this online auction go directly to the stage and are used...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from New Jersey Audubon's post

Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Cherry Millipede in his backyard! According to iNaturlist: “The Cherry Millipede (Apheloria virginiensis), also called the Kentucky Flat Millipede, uses a combination of strategies to defend itself if it feels threatened. If threatened, it will defend itself by curling into a tight coil, allowing its hard exoskeleton to form a protective shield. Then, it will secrete toxic cyanide compounds to keep from being eaten. (These secretions are the “cherry like” smell one notices after touching it). This species does not bite or sting, BUT just be sure to wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes if you happen to handle one that secretes the cyanide compounds. Millipede species play an important ecological role by breaking down leaf litter and other decaying organic matter, allowing nutrients to re-enter the soil and be used by living plants.” When Gardening for Wildlife consider keeping leaf litter around as that material is used by beneficial insects, such as millipedes, for forage, cover and nutrient cycling.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Bakeries Closing After 40 Years

Randolph’s Bakery said it will close its two shops in Burlington County on Father's Day. The 40-year-old bakery made the announcement via Facebook, saying, "It's been sweet." Since 1982, it has operated a bakery at 300 E. Greentree Road in Marlton. Its Maple Shade bakery is located at 101...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy