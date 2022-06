Heating Up … As the summer temperatures heat up, so is Chase Purdy. The driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro enters his first event at Sonoma Raceway fresh off of his best finish of the season last weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) where he scored a 10th-place finish. In the past four races, Purdy has scored three top-15 finishes and is constructing his most consistent performances of his young career. Since finishing 13th at Kansas Speedway on May 14th, Purdy’s average finish over the last four races has been 14.75, which is a career-best over any four-race span in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career. He’ll look to continue that trend in his fourth road course start on Saturday in wine country.

SONOMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO