HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, June 10, 2022) – Kollen Park is the place to be on Friday nights in Holland this summer as the City of Holland Parks & Recreation presents the annual Summer Concert Series. Grab your picnic basket and blanket and enjoy dinner on Lake Macatawa each week, while enjoying the diverse musical line-up, with a different musical guest & food truck featured each week. The Summer Concert Series will take place every Friday evening from June 17 through August 12 from 6:30 – 8:30 PM.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO