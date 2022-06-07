ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wire-fraud victims could be eligible to receive reimbursement, Moody says

By Jack DeMarco
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants Floridians to know that they could be eligible for reimbursement if they were victims of wire fraud.

According to a news release, victims who were tricked into wiring money to scammers through Western Union, between Jan. 1, 2004 and Jan. 19, 2017, may be entitled to financial reimbursement from Western Union.

Claims must be submitted on or before July 1, 2022.

“There are millions of dollars available to victims of scammers who utilized Western Union as part of their unlawful schemes but action must be taken soon. If you believe you are eligible, please file a claim by July 1,” Moody said.

Victims were targeted through a wide variety of scams including grandparent scams, lottery scams and romance scams.

Scammers would convince victims to wire money using Western Union but never provided the victim with the promised items, rewards or services.

Eligible Floridians looking to file a claim should be wary of additional reimbursement scams and consider the tips below to avoid falling prey:

  • Know that payment is not necessary to file a claim.
  • Be wary that phone numbers and emails can be spoofed to appear from a trusted source.
  • Never send money to someone who insists on helping you file a claim.
  • Contact Western Union or the Federal Trade Commission using the contact information on the organizations’ websites if you are suspicious of a possible reimbursement-related scam.

Western Union mailed a petition for remission form to identified victims.

If you have not received a form but believe you are eligible for reimbursement, CLICK HERE.

