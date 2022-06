ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Don Perkins, was a Lobo All-American football player from 1957-59 and later starred in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys before returning to the Albuquerque area for his post-football career, passed away on Thursday. He was 84 years old. “Our hearts go out to Don’s family,...

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO