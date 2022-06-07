ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MN

Two teenagers found dead in Medford identified

By kchk
kchkradio.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KEYC) – Two teenagers were found dead Friday in a residence in Medford, Minnesota. According to Steele County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to...

kchkradio.net

dodgecountyindependent.com

2 found dead in Med-ford home

Two people were found dead in a Medford home Friday night in what many believed was a murder-suicide, but authorities haven’t confirmed anything – even to the family of one of the victims. Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele has refused to label the incident as anything other than...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mother charged with manslaughter for death of baby in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Two Iowans hurt in southern Minnesota truck crash

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. – Two Iowans are injured after a truck crash in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 1:25 am Saturday on southbound Interstate 35 near mile marker 29 in Steele County. Kyle Seth Skartvedt, 23 of Ames was driving a 2017 Freightliner truck when...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Hurt After Shooting Outside Brooklyn Park Barber Shop

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating Saturday after two people were hurt in a shooting outside a Brooklyn Park barber shop. Authorities in the suburb north of Minneapolis say the shooting happened in the parking lot of a barber shop near the intersection of 63rd and Boone avenues. Bullets flew into the business. (credit: CBS) The two shot were a 67-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. Emergency crews brought them to a local hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.” Investigators do not believe the victims were the intended targets. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived on the scene. So far, no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed, 1 Injured After Shooting Near Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man was killed and another injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Loring Park neighborhood of Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Departments that around 3:20 a.m. officers found a car in the median of the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue. Inside, officers found the driver with a gunshot wound. The driver died at the scene, marking the 40th homicide in the city so far this year. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Hassan Abu Mohamed of Minneapolis. His cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the head. Credit: CBS Officers later learned that a second man, who was not in the car, was also hurt in the shooting. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as “non-life-threatening.” No arrests have been made in the case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, Minnesota, died in murder-suicide

The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office. The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.
MEDFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after being shot at a Plymouth gas station

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Plymouth Police say a man died after being shot at a gas station Thursday night. Police responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North around 8:25 p.m. on June 9, police said. When officers...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Dies In Crash On Gravel Road In Eagle Lake

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Wednesday night. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, 911 callers found the motorcyclist unresponsive on 211th Street in Eagle Lake around 9:20 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the motorcyclist — identified as 43-year-old Troy Tabor — died at the scene. The sheriff’s office said Tabor apparently lost control on the gravel road and was ejected. According to the sheriff’s office, Tabor was not wearing a helmet, nor was he licensed to drive a motorcycle. The crash is being investigated.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Power 96

Two Owatonna Area Teens Dead After Murder-Suicide

Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
MEDFORD, MN
fox9.com

Mother and daughter traumatized after Golden Valley carjacking

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials in Golden Valley are increasing their focus on carjackings after several were reported in recent weeks. Authorities are concerned the suspects in these frightening cases are getting more and more brazen. "Running at me with the gun was like up his arm sleeve,...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Argument at Brooklyn Park Gas Station Leads to Road Rage Shooting

Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man arrested for firing at police with pregnant wife in car

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing nearly a dozen shots at officers during a Twin Cities car chase with his pregnant wife in the passenger seat. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the incident began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when a...
SAINT PAUL, MN
kfgo.com

Two men dead in Twin Cities suburb shooting

COON RAPIDS, Minn. – Police in Coon Rapids are investigating a shooting in an apartment that left two men dead. Police were called to the apartment just before 5 Monday afternoon on reports of gunfire. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Department says officers found three men shot in the apartment. One of the men died at the scene. Another died at a hospital. The third man suffered minor injuries.
Sasquatch 107.7

One Killed, One Seriously Injured in Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and one person is in critical condition after a car and motorcycle crashed in the Twin Cities Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said early indications show that a motorcycle driven by an adult male was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Motorcyclist airlifted to St. Paul after accident

Taylor Harmon, a 31-year-old Menomonie resident, was airlifted to Regions Hospital in Saint Paul after a two vehicle accident in Maiden Rock Township. At about 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle accident of a car versus motorcycle near the intersection of County Road U and 120th Street in Plum City.
PLUM CITY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Former Minneapolis Cop Gets 3 Years For Stealing Drugs During Traffic Stops

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of stealing drugs during traffic stops was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Donovan W. Frank sentenced 29-year-old Ty Jindra, of Elk River, to 38 months in prison and one year supervised release. While Jindra is not currently in custody, he was ordered to surrender by July 28 to begin serving his term. Jindra was convicted in November of three counts of acquiring a controlled substance by deception and two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law. The ex-cop worked as a Minneapolis officer from 2013 to 2020. The misconduct occurred between September of 2017 and October of 2019, prosecutors said. Federal prosecutors said that Jindra abused his position as a police officer to steal methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and other drugs from suspects during searches and seizures. While Jindra was convicted of five counts, the judge ordered that the sentences would run concurrently.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” The two men killed were identified as 23-year-old Sherman Frazier, of Coon Rapids, and 21-year-old Elijah Stangler, of Anoka. This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
CBS Minnesota

Family: Missing UMN Student Found Dead, No Foul Play Suspected

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead. Family confirmed with WCCO that the 21-year-old student’s body was found Monday evening. The family says no foul play is suspected. The student, who was from Prior Lake, was reported missing on June 1. — If you or someone you know is having a mental health emergency please know help is always available. You can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the number is 800-273-8255.

