No. 10 Farmer John Ford Racing: Sonoma Race Advance

Richard Childress Racing at Sonoma Raceway ... In 75 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Sonoma Raceway, Richard Childress Racing owns two wins. Dale Earnhardt claimed the first win for the organization in 1995, leading the final two laps of the race to secure the victory. Earnhardt also won the pole for that same event, the first for the Welcome, N.C.-based team. Robby Gordon won at Sonoma in 2003, leading 81 of 110 laps and holding off Jeff Gordon for the victory. RCR has racked up 14 top-five and 26 top-10 finishes since the NASCAR Cup Series made its debut at the track in 1989. The team has led 140 laps at the California road course and has completed 7,715 of a possible 7,762 laps (99.39 percent).

SONOMA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO