Federal Judge Rejects Ed Burke Motions To Suppress Evidence

Carmen Navarro Gercone, Democrat Candidate for Sheriff of Cook County was removed from the ballot by the First Appellate District Court after objectors appealed the circuit court’s decision to overturn the Cook County Electoral Board’s decision to remove her from the ballot. This objection stems from newly passed...
A Cook County judge has declared a new law unconstitutional that changes how interest is calculated for rewards in personal injury and wrongful death lawsuits, by starting the calculation of interest on the day a lawsuit was filed. Senate Bill 72 was deemed unconstitutional by the judge because the law...
The candidacy of one of Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s top Democratic rivals was thrown into serious question yet again when an Illinois appellate court on Wednesday tossed her off the ballot one week after early voting began and less than three weeks before primary Election Day. Carmen Navarro...
For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
Former Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson asked a federal judge Monday to sentence him to probation for cheating on his taxes and lying to regulators. Defense attorney Chris Gair wrote in a court memo that Thompson has “suffered tremendous public humiliation as a result of his conviction” in February.
IL Rep. Sean Casten (D-6th) joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the Protecting Our Kids Act recently passed by the House of Representatives. The bill would raise the minimum age to purchase an assault rifle in the U.S. from 18 to 21, and ban the sale of large-capacity magazines. Follow Your […]
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot escalated her ongoing feud with the Cook County criminal courts system on Monday when she said judges shouldn’t allow people charged with violent crimes out on bail because they are guilty if they have been charged. “We shouldn’t be locking up nonviolent individuals just because...
(The Center Square) – The Cook County Board has approved giving themselves a 10% pay increase as well as pay increases of 3% over the next coming years, all while inflation hurts taxpayers’ pocketbooks. Commissioners voted on May 24 to give its members a raise in December, followed...
The convicted killer and former police sergeant Drew Peterson will attempt to overturn his sentence in the death of his third wife Kathleen Savio as his former lawyer says he is considering revealing intimate details of the case. Peterson, from the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, is serving a 38-year prison...
The Department of Homeland Security plans to transport migrants from US cities along...
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Convicted felons and abusers are still able to buy ammunition in Illinois despite having their gun permits revoked according to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, and he wants to close that legal loophole. Dart announced renewed efforts to change state law at a Monday press conference where he was joined by […]
Starting July 1, the minimum wage will increase for all tipped and non-tipped workers in the Cook County area. In accordance with a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, the minimum hourly wage for tipped workers at small businesses (AKA any 4-20 employees) will increase to $8.70. For large businesses (With 21 or more employees), the minimum hourly wage will go up to $9.24 an hour. Wages for non-tipped employees at larger businesses will be $15.40, while those working at a smaller place of business can expect $14.50 an hour. The minimum wage increase is set to occur every July 1 of the year, per the Minimum Wage Ordinance set out by the city.
Thaddeus Jones, mayor of Calumet City, Illinois with the unanimous approval of the Calumet City Council has declared the city of Calumet City, Illinois as a local state of emergency. On Monday, May 30, nearly two hundred residents were displaced following a fire at the 312-unit Park Condominium Complex in...
Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
A Lake Zurich resident, who was the CEO of a healthcare company, has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for defrauding Medicare out of $1.2 million in a scheme, prosecutors said. Henry Smilie, 61, of Lake Zurich, pleaded guilty to federal health care fraud. Federal prosecutors said Smilie was the owner and chief […]
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he would be willing to deploy the National Guard to Chicago to help deal with the surge in violent crime. Pritzker made the remark to reporters’ questions after Republican gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan called on him to issue a disaster declaration in Chicago. In...
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land presided over his first city council meeting Monday. He said after years of attending meetings as police chief, the mayor's seat is a little different — but he's come to admire council members' ability to respect everyone's opinion and reach common ground. "It's just...
The man suspected of robbing eleven people while armed with a machete was on bail for a pending felony case at the time of the crimes and was discharged last year from a sentence he received for another series of robberies after completing just five of the 6-1/2 years a judge gave him, prosecutors said Wednesday.
