ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shopify shareholders give CEO 40% voting stake - source

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rvu2x_0g3OjPEP00

June 7 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Shopify Inc on Tuesday voted in favor of protecting Chief Executive Officer Tobias Lutke's 40% voting stake, a source told Reuters, citing preliminary results from the e-commerce firm's annual shareholder meeting.

The company, which in May reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public in 2015, will also carry out a 10-for-one split of the company's class A and class B shares after investors voted for it, the person familiar with the matter said.

Shopify announced the stock split in April, joining a growing list of companies that have split their shares to make them more attractive for investors. read more

Other stock split announcements this year came from e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O). Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) also had said it would seek shareholder approval for a stock split. read more

U.S.-listed shares of Shopify were up 4.7% at $377.5.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Nasdaq Composite dropped by over 300 points on Friday despite better-than-expected jobs data for May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alphabet Inc#Google#Maju Samuel Our Standards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alphabet
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, can hold a deep grudge. When he falls out with someone he finds it difficult to move on. He dwells on the episode, tries to find the cause or causes of the dispute, and then shares them with his 96 million followers on the social network Twitter.
ECONOMY
CNET

8 Financial Moves to Make Now, Before the Next Recession

This story is part of So Money (subscribe here), an online community dedicated to financial empowerment and advice, led by CNET Editor at Large and So Money podcast host Farnoosh Torabi. What's happening. Many economists and financial experts in the US are forecasting a recession, which is generally marked by...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Reuters

473K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy