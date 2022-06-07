ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

New Leader Of Illinois Air National Guard Chosen

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColonel Dan McDonough is newest leader of the Illinois Air National Guard. He...

KWQC

Illinois governor signs family bereavement bill into law

CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker today signed the Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to an existing law that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other events impacting pregnancy and fertility. “Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Could Illinois run out of energy? Experts say it’s possible

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This month, many Illinois energy customers are seeing a major hike in their bills. WMBD has done a full investigation into the higher prices consumers are paying to power their homes. This is part one of a two-part story. As prices go up, consumers hear...
PEORIA, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Peoria, IL
Government
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Goodwill temporarily closes

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A staffing shortage has caused a temporary closure at the Washington Goodwill. In a statement, CEO Don Johnson said most staff members from the Washington location is currently working at the East Peoria store. However, several other employees are still at the Washington location, where they continue to sort through donations.
WASHINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Truck, tractor pull events canceled at 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Tractor Pulling Association has canceled truck and tractor pull events at the 2022 Illinois State Fair. ITPA officials said the cancellation is happening due to issues with the grandstand at the Multi Purpose Arena (MPA). At this facility, the upper west grandstand section has been condemned for the past few years.
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

State announces nursing home violators

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
#Illinois National Guard#Air Guard
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

World’s Largest Corvette Show This Weekend in Illinois

The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in central Illinois for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2-thousand Corvettes and over 10-thousand people, is returning to Bloomington-Normal Friday and Saturday. The two-day event kicks off Friday night with...
NORMAL, IL
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Officials warn of dangerous Algal (algae) blooms in Illinois lakes

Officials warn of dangerous Algal (algae) blooms in Illinois lakes. Illinois officials remind residents to use caution when recreating in Illinois waters and be aware of harmful “Algal Blooms” (Blue Green algae blooms). Algal blooms are the result of a nutrient, like nitrogen or phosphorus from various sources (for example fertilizer runoff or other forms of nutrient pollution), entering the aquatic system and causing excessive growth of algae. An algal bloom affects the whole ecosystem.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Central Illinois Proud

Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

St. John’s College of Nursing honors Legacy Donor of $1.125 Million gift

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — St. John’s College of Nursing honored and remembered the late Patricia Ann Sur Hart who endowed $1.125 million to the college to establish a scholarship fund. Officials said the first scholarship recipient of the newly established endowment will be Raven Smith of Springfield, a senior at St. John’s College working toward […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Worker Melted In Half In Vat Of Iron

A 39-year-old man reportedly melted in half after falling into a vat of molten iron while working. Steven Dierkes had only been on the job for five days when he apparently tripped and fell into a large iron melter at an Illinois foundry on Tuesday. Employees say that only part of his body fell in and was instantly melted. Some reports say Dierkes hadn’t been given adequate training to work on the melting floor. This is the second death at the foundry in a six month period, and an investigation is ongoing.
ILLINOIS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Endangered red wolf pup born at Illinois zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new baby has arrived at Illinois’ Henson Robinson Zoo. According to WICS and WRSP, the Springfield attraction announced that red wolves Pepper and Red welcomed a male pup, Ranger, on May 13. Since his birth, the new arrival’s weight has doubled, zoo officials said.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KFVS12

Some southern Ill. nursing homes cited for violations

Vienna High School Superintendent Josh Stafford previews 2022-2023 school year. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this month about replacing the Chester Bridge. Gov. Pritzker provides latest Illinois COVID-19 update. Updated: Jun. 6, 2022...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Watch now: Train wheels from historic sleeper car arrive at new Central Illinois home

BLOOMINGTON — A pair of seven-ton train trucks were motionless for so long in Monticello that a tree grew and embedded itself into one of its frames. David Parker, 37, purchased from the Monticello Railroad Museum earlier this year the same trucks and train wheels that once carried a 111-year-old Illinois Terminal Company sleeper. He said he’s considering against removing the log from the chassis.
MONTICELLO, IL

