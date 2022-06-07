New Leader Of Illinois Air National Guard Chosen

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he would be willing to deploy the National Guard to Chicago to help deal with the surge in violent crime. Pritzker made the remark to reporters’ questions after Republican gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan called on him to issue a disaster declaration in Chicago. In...
CHICAGO, Ill. (KWQC) - Governor JB Pritzker today signed the Family Bereavement Act, an amendment to an existing law that expands leave time requirements to cover pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, and other events impacting pregnancy and fertility. “Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an...
MOLINE, Ill. — What goes up must eventually come down. On Thursday, June 9, crews worked to take down the final Illinois land span of the old I-74 bridge. Six giant beams each had to be torched, cut and lifted away from the bridge, marking a new beginning for one local company and the end of an era for a Quad Cities icon.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This month, many Illinois energy customers are seeing a major hike in their bills. WMBD has done a full investigation into the higher prices consumers are paying to power their homes. This is part one of a two-part story. As prices go up, consumers hear...
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A staffing shortage has caused a temporary closure at the Washington Goodwill. In a statement, CEO Don Johnson said most staff members from the Washington location is currently working at the East Peoria store. However, several other employees are still at the Washington location, where they continue to sort through donations.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Tractor Pulling Association has canceled truck and tractor pull events at the 2022 Illinois State Fair. ITPA officials said the cancellation is happening due to issues with the grandstand at the Multi Purpose Arena (MPA). At this facility, the upper west grandstand section has been condemned for the past few years.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – The Illinois Department of Public has released a list of nursing homes violations for the first quarter of 2022. A handful of southern Illinois facilities are on the list. According to IDPH, a “AA” violation happens when here is a condition or occurrence at the...
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in central Illinois for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2-thousand Corvettes and over 10-thousand people, is returning to Bloomington-Normal Friday and Saturday. The two-day event kicks off Friday night with...
Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Officials warn of dangerous Algal (algae) blooms in Illinois lakes. Illinois officials remind residents to use caution when recreating in Illinois waters and be aware of harmful “Algal Blooms” (Blue Green algae blooms). Algal blooms are the result of a nutrient, like nitrogen or phosphorus from various sources (for example fertilizer runoff or other forms of nutrient pollution), entering the aquatic system and causing excessive growth of algae. An algal bloom affects the whole ecosystem.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
CHICAGO - After spending tens of millions of dollars, candidate Richard Irvin has taken virtually all his downstate TV ads off the air. He’s still advertising in the Chicago market, where about half of Illinois’ Republican primary voters reside. It's a surprising move, less than three weeks from...
Someone shared a photo of a stop sign in rural Northern Illinois along with the question, "why?" When I saw it I knew it needed to be shared. This isn't the first interesting stop sign in the area, though. Throughout Illinois, there are multiple stop signs, all with the same unique design.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — St. John’s College of Nursing honored and remembered the late Patricia Ann Sur Hart who endowed $1.125 million to the college to establish a scholarship fund. Officials said the first scholarship recipient of the newly established endowment will be Raven Smith of Springfield, a senior at St. John’s College working toward […]
A 39-year-old man reportedly melted in half after falling into a vat of molten iron while working. Steven Dierkes had only been on the job for five days when he apparently tripped and fell into a large iron melter at an Illinois foundry on Tuesday. Employees say that only part of his body fell in and was instantly melted. Some reports say Dierkes hadn’t been given adequate training to work on the melting floor. This is the second death at the foundry in a six month period, and an investigation is ongoing.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new baby has arrived at Illinois’ Henson Robinson Zoo. According to WICS and WRSP, the Springfield attraction announced that red wolves Pepper and Red welcomed a male pup, Ranger, on May 13. Since his birth, the new arrival’s weight has doubled, zoo officials said.
Vienna High School Superintendent Josh Stafford previews 2022-2023 school year. MoDOT to hold public meeting on replacing Chester Bridge. The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting later this month about replacing the Chester Bridge. Gov. Pritzker provides latest Illinois COVID-19 update. Updated: Jun. 6, 2022...
BLOOMINGTON — A pair of seven-ton train trucks were motionless for so long in Monticello that a tree grew and embedded itself into one of its frames. David Parker, 37, purchased from the Monticello Railroad Museum earlier this year the same trucks and train wheels that once carried a 111-year-old Illinois Terminal Company sleeper. He said he’s considering against removing the log from the chassis.
Comments / 0