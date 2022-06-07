ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carly Rae Jepson announces 'The So Nice Tour' to kick off this fall

By Sommer Brokaw
 3 days ago
June 7 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen announced on Tuesday "The So Nice Tour" will kick off this fall.

The tour kicks off Sept. 24 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and continues through Nov. 5, with stops along the way including marquee venues like Radio City Music Halls in New York City and The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, a Mighty Real Agency statement noted.

It will be the multi-platinum Grammy artist and "Call Me Maybe" singer's first North American headline tour in three years, a tweet from the singer, shows.

"We've had the loneliest time...but after 3 years, the SO NICE tour is coming to your city," Jepsen tweeted on Tuesday.

Previously announced co-headline dates with Bleachers on Sept. 21 in Cleveland, Ohio, and Sept. 22 in Toronto, Ontario, will precede "The So Nice Tour," and the singer Lorely Rodrigues, known professionally as EmpressOf, will support tour dates from Sept. 24 to Nov. 5. Jepsen will also stop in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 7, for the "Austin City Limits Festival."

EmpressOf also has a new EP, Save Me, which will be out on June 24.

The general pre-sale for "The So Nice Tour" will start on Friday and Jepsen has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition's work to support homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth.

The tour announcement follows the recent release of Jepsen's latest music video for her new single, "Western Wild," where she is seen riding a scooter through a remote location in Southern California.

IN THIS ARTICLE
