Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEAST NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR- RECORD HEAT, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND EASTERN NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .An upper level trough will approach from the west Sunday and allow southwest winds to increase across parts of northern New Mexico. The combination of strong winds with very low humidity, near-record heat, and an unstable airmass will generate critical fire weather conditions. Winds will continue to strengthen across the area Monday, and with very low humidity and well above normal temperatures, critical fire weather conditions will become more widespread across northern and eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...The Northeast Highlands and Northeast Plains both Sunday and Monday afternoon through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Sunday. Southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent Sunday and Monday. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO