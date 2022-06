The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have been battling in the NBA Finals. Boston currently holds the series lead 2-1 heading into Game 4 Friday night. This series so far has seen some outstanding shooting performance, particularly from Stephen Curry. But Boston’s size and strength has been the biggest difference so far in the series. Golden State is looking to improve to 6-0 after a loss this postseason. So, it’s fair to have the opinion that they have the edge in Game 4. However, as of right now the Celtics are four point favorites, according to FanDuel.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO