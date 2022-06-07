Heat Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEAST NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR- RECORD HEAT, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND EASTERN NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .An upper level trough will approach from the west Sunday and allow southwest winds to increase across parts of northern New Mexico. The combination of strong winds with very low humidity, near-record heat, and an unstable airmass will generate critical fire weather conditions. Winds will continue to strengthen across the area Monday, and with very low humidity and well above normal temperatures, critical fire weather conditions will become more widespread across northern and eastern New Mexico. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains Monday afternoon through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO