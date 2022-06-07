ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eddy County, NM

Heat Advisory issued for Eddy County Plains, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-07 13:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEAST NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, NEAR- RECORD HEAT, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND EASTERN NEW MEXICO DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE AIRMASS .An upper level trough will approach from the west Sunday and allow southwest winds to increase across parts of northern New Mexico. The combination of strong winds with very low humidity, near-record heat, and an unstable airmass will generate critical fire weather conditions. Winds will continue to strengthen across the area Monday, and with very low humidity and well above normal temperatures, critical fire weather conditions will become more widespread across northern and eastern New Mexico. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains, Northwest Highlands, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains, and East Central Plains Monday afternoon through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Monday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 07:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Western El Paso County HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected. Daytime high temperatures 102 to 107 degrees with nighttime lows above 70 degrees. * WHERE...Lower Rio Grande Valley and Tularosa Basin including portions of Dona Ana, Luna, western Otero, and eastern Sierra Counties in southern New Mexico and El Paso and southern Hudspeth Counties in far west Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 06:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected. Daytime high temperatures 102 to 107 degrees with nighttime lows above 70 degrees. * WHERE...Lower Rio Grande Valley and Tularosa Basin including portions of Dona Ana, Luna, western Otero, and eastern Sierra Counties in southern New Mexico and El Paso and southern Hudspeth Counties in far west Texas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tularosa Basin, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 18:51:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Otero County through 1000 PM MDT At 909 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alamogordo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alamogordo, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Mountain Park, Boles Acres, Karr Canyon and Oliver Lee State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 209 and 212. Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 57 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 19:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-08 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Sands National Monument, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Sands National Monument, Alamogordo and Holloman Air Force Base. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 185 and 210. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM

