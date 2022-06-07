Heat Advisory issued for Andrews, Crane, Eastern Culberson County, Ector, Glasscock by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 07:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Southern Hudspeth Highlands HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 100 expected. Daytime high temperatures 102 to 107 degrees with nighttime lows above 70 degrees. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Sierra County, including the Elephant Butte and Caballo Resevoirs and other areas along the Rio Grande Valley. Also added to the Heat Advisory were the uplands of Hudspeth county where temperatures are expected to exceed advisory criteria. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

EL PASO COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO