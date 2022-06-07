ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 03:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; Southern Salinas Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the upper 90s to 108 expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 03:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; Santa Clarita Valley; Santa Monica Mountains; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures of 95 to 102. Warmest in the western San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valleys. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Motherlode by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Motherlode HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 96 to 103 expected. Overnight lows from 65 to 72. * WHERE...The Motherlode and the east side of the northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Through 11 pm Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Some cooling is expected Saturday compared to Friday but high heat risk is still expected.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy