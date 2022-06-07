Excessive Heat Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Motherlode HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 96 to 103 expected. Overnight lows from 65 to 72. * WHERE...The Motherlode and the east side of the northern San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Through 11 pm Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Some cooling is expected Saturday compared to Friday but high heat risk is still expected.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO