Union workers holding signs and standing near a towering inflatable rat and fat cat, protested June 10 outside the former Avon Lake power plant. The union members expressed concerns that Charah Solutions Inc., which completed the purchase of the former coal-burning power plant from GenOn in April of this year, is not safely removing asbestos from the facility, nor is it using Ohio labor to do the job.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO