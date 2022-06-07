ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Dwight Westfall, Jr.

advantagenews.com
 3 days ago

Dwight Lee Westfall, Jr., 37, died at 6:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital. He was born May 23, 1985 in...

www.advantagenews.com

advantagenews.com

Charles Lane

Charles Henry Lane, 90, passed away at 8:29 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. He was born on November 24, 1931 in Jerseyville and was the son of Audris and Etta (Piercy) Lane. Following his graduation from Jersey Community High School, Chuck enlisted with...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Devin Dillon

Born Oct. 28, 1965 in Alton, he was the son of Robert L. Dillon and Barbara (Stocker) Dillon Faulkner. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Gwendolyn A. Anderson March 10, 2007 in Wood River. She passed away July 21, 2007. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a stepbrother.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Catherine Perdun

Catherine Jo Ann Perdun, 60, was a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 31, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on February 2, 1962 in Litchfield to Elwyn Eugene & Jo Ann (Bell) Perdun. She loved caring for others, so it’s...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Michael Byers

He was born on November 23, 1943, in Vincennes, IN the son of Adolph J. and Aline E. (Borden) Byers. On September 26, 1969, Michael married Patricia A. Ashby. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2010. Michael served his country in the United States Marines and was a...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
City
Jerseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Brighton, IL
City
Alton, IL
City
Wood River, IL
Alton, IL
Obituaries
City
O'fallon, IL
advantagenews.com

Jordan Hooks

Jordan was born on May 26th, 1983 in Richmond Heights, Missouri – the exact same day the United States won the Walker Golf Cup awarded to the best amateur golfing country in the world. It was a sign; his passion for the game was unparalleled and he’d spend most of his adult life being the best ringer in the St. Louis metro area for any and all odd-numbered groups needing a win. He was proud of his time participating in the Amateur Players Tour. He loved his driver dearly but would be happy to never see his putter again.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Evelyn Pipkin

Evelyn Marie Pipkin, 86, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Lebanon Care Center. Born July 26, 1935 in Arkansas, she was the daughter of Joseph Pipkin, Sr. and Elizabeth (McGarrah) Tipton. Evelyn worked as a sales clerk for Sears for several years. She was a faithful...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Randy Atteberry

He was born May 10, 1957, in Jerseyville, the son of Paul E. and Dolores L. (Marshall) Atteberry. Randy was a 1976 graduate of Jersey Community High School and grew up working on the family farm in Fidelity with his father and brother. He worked for many years at Laclede Steel and retired from St. Louis Compost (formerly ORMI) in Florissant, Missouri.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Laura Springman

Laura Springman, nee Williams, 51, of Alton, IL passed away on June 8, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones at home. Laura was born October 27, 1970 in Dry Ridge, Kentucky; daughter of the late Mary Blanchford and James Blanchford of St. Louis, Missouri. She had a 24-year career with Alton MultiSpecialists , where she served as the purchasing agent and supported other departments as needed. Laura was a loving wife and mother, she is survived by her devoted husband Chris Springman; children, George Brewer, Mae and Bel Springman; grandson, Rowan Brewer and her three cats; sisters, Janet Williams of Palmyra, New Jersey (Tim Boyle) and JoAnn Williams of St. Louis, Missouri and brother, Chris Williams of St. Louis, Missouri, and loving nieces and nephews; Devan, Jay, April and Cory. Laura had a passion for literature, music and the arts, which she instilled in her children. Her children share a fond memory of their mother reading countless stories throughout the years. Laura was also known as an accomplished home chef. Those who knew Laura were aware of her compassion and willingness to help those in need. Her nurturing spirit also extended to the Earth, the family cats and any hungry kitty who showed up on the porch. Laura’s giving spirit will remain and be passed along through those who were fortunate enough to be within her loving orbit. A visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Person
David Starkey
advantagenews.com

Russell Waterson

Russell "Rusty" Waterson passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022. Born to Russ and Helen (Buback) on October 16,1940, he was known to many as "Rusty" in his younger years. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and served in the Army Reserve. Russ was a St....
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Relay for Life returns to EAWR High for Saturday event

The Relay for Life Riverbend takes place this afternoon and evening, returning to East Alton Wood River High School for an in-person event. The Relay is a benefit for the American Cancer Society and is in its 22nd year in the Riverbend. The last two events were drive-thru parades due to the pandemic.
WOOD RIVER, IL
advantagenews.com

Paulene Robin

Paulene M. Robin, 100, died at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born October 9, 1921 in White Pigeon, MI the daughter of the late William and Florence (Gouker) Erbe. She owned Paulene’s Clothing Store in Godfrey retiring in 1978 and later worked for Melaleuca Company as a distributor. She married Joseph Jones and he was killed in action on March 10, 1945. She later went on to marry Lou Robin in 1972 and he preceded her in death. Surviving are one son, Bill Jones (Ranita) of Four Seasons, MO, one grandchild, Christi Ann Cisek (Paul) of Tucson, AZ, two great grandchildren, Travis Doan of Phoenix and Jordan Cisek of Tucson , one great great granddaughter, Teigen Lowder-Doan of Phoenix and one cousin, Carolyn Bumbacher (Phil) of Alton. Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Greg Jones. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Monday June 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Jackie Harris-Shear will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Christopher Stefanske

Christopher William Stefanske, 75, of St. Louis, MO passed away at 12:40 p.m. Wed. June 8, 2022 at Hillside Manor in St. Louis, MO. Chris served 20 years in the U.S. Airforce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Floy Ohmen. Services are private.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Alton Memorial Hospital#Gent Funeral Home
advantagenews.com

Friday's local sports results

River Dragons, Edwardsville High baseball & softball in action. The Alton River Dragons won a rain-shortened game Friday night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton defeated Springfield 6-4 in a seven-inning contest. The River Dragons are 8-2 and have notched six straight wins at home. They host Danville Saturday night at...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Carillon concerts resume on Sunday at Gordon Moore

The popular carillon concerts at Gordon Moore Park in Alton will resume on Sunday. The bells were silent for a few extra weeks this season after a storm lead to a power outage which damaged part of the equipment that operates the musical instrument. A temporary fix has been made and the music will resume Sunday at 5pm near the Rose Garden.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Friday baseball report

-0- Prospect League baseball. The Alton River Dragons rallied past Terre Haute (IN) Thursday night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton used a 4-run 8th inning to edge REX Baseball, 6-5. The game-winning run scored on an error. Scott Montesano has more:. > Alton now stands at 7-and-2 on the season...
ALTON, IL
NewsBreak
Obituaries
advantagenews.com

Car show returns to downtown Alton

The 25th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show returns to the streets of downtown Alton on Sunday. Cars, trucks, and bikes from any era are welcome. The event runs from 8am to 4pm, with all participating vehicles asked to be signed up by Noon. Alton Main Street and the Time Machines...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Southwestern High holds all-class reunion

Southwestern High School is holding its first ever all-class reunion this Saturday in Brighton. Anyone who has attended Southwestern High School, especially graduates, are invited to attend the event at Schneider Park from 1-11pm. Paid admission is required. Southwestern School District #9 was formed in 1947 and the first graduating...
BRIGHTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton City Council passes several Juneteenth items

For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. The Alton City Council passed a number of measures this week related to the holiday. A series...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Free fishing fair Saturday at Pere Marquette

The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair returns to Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton on Saturday. The free event features 32 outdoor education activities, a large fishing pond, and free gifts and prizes for kids who register on site and take part in some of the activities. The fair runs from 10am to 4pm.
GRAFTON, IL

