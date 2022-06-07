Dad charged with felony child abuse for allegedly injuring son by shaking him

A Church Hill man accused of shaking his son so hard that the boy vomited was arrested last week and charged with felony child abuse.

On June 1 shortly before midnight CHPD Officer Kathryn Metcalf responded to a domestic complaint at the home of Jesse Lee Sizemore, 27, of Church Hill.

His wife stated that they were watching TV when their two boys became loud upstairs and Sizemore went up to quiet them down.

The wife said she then heard her 7-year-old crying and screaming that his chest hurt. The mom reported observing red marks on the boy’s shoulder and arm, so she took photos of them, and she told Sizemore to leave or she would call police.

“She attempted to call 911 but Jesse grabbed her and slung her off the couch, and then sat on her back, refusing to let her up while trying to take her phone away from her to prevent her from calling police,” Metcalf stated in her report.

The wife stated that after a few minutes Sizemore let her up and left with their car. After he was gone their son vomited, stating his arm and chest hurt.

Metcalf reported observing scratches and bruises on the boy’s arm, and the boy stated that his dad shook him because he was being loud and “it hurt his arm and chest really bad.”

Metcalf also reported the wife had red marks on her back.

While Metcalf was still at the resident Sizemore called and stated he was at the Church Hill Inn.

CHPD Officer Will Mullins met Sizemore at the motel where Sizemore reportedly stated that he “lost his temper and was too harsh in disciplining the boy.”

Aside from felony child abuse Sizemore was charged with domestic assault.

He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.