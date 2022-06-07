ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite City, IL

Michael Hoffman

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Ray Hoffman, 58, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 2:31 a.m. Tues. June 7, 2022 at Gateway Regional...

Charles Lane

Charles Henry Lane, 90, passed away at 8:29 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, Missouri. He was born on November 24, 1931 in Jerseyville and was the son of Audris and Etta (Piercy) Lane. Following his graduation from Jersey Community High School, Chuck enlisted with...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Devin Dillon

Born Oct. 28, 1965 in Alton, he was the son of Robert L. Dillon and Barbara (Stocker) Dillon Faulkner. Both parents preceded him in death. He married Gwendolyn A. Anderson March 10, 2007 in Wood River. She passed away July 21, 2007. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a stepbrother.
ALTON, IL
Evelyn Pipkin

Evelyn Marie Pipkin, 86, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Lebanon Care Center. Born July 26, 1935 in Arkansas, she was the daughter of Joseph Pipkin, Sr. and Elizabeth (McGarrah) Tipton. Evelyn worked as a sales clerk for Sears for several years. She was a faithful...
ALTON, IL
Catherine Perdun

Catherine Jo Ann Perdun, 60, was a caring mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 31, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital. She was born on February 2, 1962 in Litchfield to Elwyn Eugene & Jo Ann (Bell) Perdun. She loved caring for others, so it’s...
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Michael Byers

He was born on November 23, 1943, in Vincennes, IN the son of Adolph J. and Aline E. (Borden) Byers. On September 26, 1969, Michael married Patricia A. Ashby. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2010. Michael served his country in the United States Marines and was a...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Russell Waterson

Russell "Rusty" Waterson passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022. Born to Russ and Helen (Buback) on October 16,1940, he was known to many as "Rusty" in his younger years. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and served in the Army Reserve. Russ was a St....
GRANITE CITY, IL
Christopher Stefanske

Christopher William Stefanske, 75, of St. Louis, MO passed away at 12:40 p.m. Wed. June 8, 2022 at Hillside Manor in St. Louis, MO. Chris served 20 years in the U.S. Airforce. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Floy Ohmen. Services are private.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Randy Atteberry

He was born May 10, 1957, in Jerseyville, the son of Paul E. and Dolores L. (Marshall) Atteberry. Randy was a 1976 graduate of Jersey Community High School and grew up working on the family farm in Fidelity with his father and brother. He worked for many years at Laclede Steel and retired from St. Louis Compost (formerly ORMI) in Florissant, Missouri.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Elizabeth Wilson
Paulene Robin

Paulene M. Robin, 100, died at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born October 9, 1921 in White Pigeon, MI the daughter of the late William and Florence (Gouker) Erbe. She owned Paulene’s Clothing Store in Godfrey retiring in 1978 and later worked for Melaleuca Company as a distributor. She married Joseph Jones and he was killed in action on March 10, 1945. She later went on to marry Lou Robin in 1972 and he preceded her in death. Surviving are one son, Bill Jones (Ranita) of Four Seasons, MO, one grandchild, Christi Ann Cisek (Paul) of Tucson, AZ, two great grandchildren, Travis Doan of Phoenix and Jordan Cisek of Tucson , one great great granddaughter, Teigen Lowder-Doan of Phoenix and one cousin, Carolyn Bumbacher (Phil) of Alton. Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Greg Jones. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Monday June 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Jackie Harris-Shear will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Carillon concerts resume on Sunday at Gordon Moore

The popular carillon concerts at Gordon Moore Park in Alton will resume on Sunday. The bells were silent for a few extra weeks this season after a storm lead to a power outage which damaged part of the equipment that operates the musical instrument. A temporary fix has been made and the music will resume Sunday at 5pm near the Rose Garden.
ALTON, IL
Relay for Life returns to EAWR High for Saturday event

The Relay for Life Riverbend takes place this afternoon and evening, returning to East Alton Wood River High School for an in-person event. The Relay is a benefit for the American Cancer Society and is in its 22nd year in the Riverbend. The last two events were drive-thru parades due to the pandemic.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Man shot dead outside Madison Meat Market

The Major Case Squad is hoping someone can identify a car spotted near the scene of a Thursday night homicide in Madison. Officers say two men were wounded by gunfire in the parking lot of the Madison Meat Market on Madison Avenue. Twenty-eight-year-old Reginald Beasley III of East St. Louis...
MADISON, IL
Alton City Council passes several Juneteenth items

For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. The Alton City Council passed a number of measures this week related to the holiday. A series...
ALTON, IL
Friday's local sports results

River Dragons, Edwardsville High baseball & softball in action. The Alton River Dragons won a rain-shortened game Friday night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton defeated Springfield 6-4 in a seven-inning contest. The River Dragons are 8-2 and have notched six straight wins at home. They host Danville Saturday night at...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Friday baseball report

-0- Prospect League baseball. The Alton River Dragons rallied past Terre Haute (IN) Thursday night at Gordon Moore Park. Alton used a 4-run 8th inning to edge REX Baseball, 6-5. The game-winning run scored on an error. Scott Montesano has more:. > Alton now stands at 7-and-2 on the season...
ALTON, IL
Alton man sentenced in hit and run death of a child

An Alton man has been sentenced to five years in prison and fined over $10,000 in the death of a 2-year-old Godfrey girl on August 31, 2020. 63-year-old Paul E. Broadway entered the open plea in March on the charge of Failure to Report an Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death after a hit and run accident which resulted in the death of Elle Grace Kiser and her family dog.
ALTON, IL
Alton Police investigate "possible homicide"

The Alton Police Department is investigating what is being described as a possible homicide in the Milton area. Just before 1pm Thursday, Alton Police Officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of Bolivar Street where an adult was found deceased. According to a statement from Alton Police Chief...
ALTON, IL
Car show returns to downtown Alton

The 25th annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show returns to the streets of downtown Alton on Sunday. Cars, trucks, and bikes from any era are welcome. The event runs from 8am to 4pm, with all participating vehicles asked to be signed up by Noon. Alton Main Street and the Time Machines...
ALTON, IL
Free fishing fair Saturday at Pere Marquette

The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair returns to Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton on Saturday. The free event features 32 outdoor education activities, a large fishing pond, and free gifts and prizes for kids who register on site and take part in some of the activities. The fair runs from 10am to 4pm.
GRAFTON, IL

