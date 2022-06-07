Michael Hoffman

Paulene M. Robin, 100, died at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at River Crossing of Alton. She was born October 9, 1921 in White Pigeon, MI the daughter of the late William and Florence (Gouker) Erbe. She owned Paulene’s Clothing Store in Godfrey retiring in 1978 and later worked for Melaleuca Company as a distributor. She married Joseph Jones and he was killed in action on March 10, 1945. She later went on to marry Lou Robin in 1972 and he preceded her in death. Surviving are one son, Bill Jones (Ranita) of Four Seasons, MO, one grandchild, Christi Ann Cisek (Paul) of Tucson, AZ, two great grandchildren, Travis Doan of Phoenix and Jordan Cisek of Tucson , one great great granddaughter, Teigen Lowder-Doan of Phoenix and one cousin, Carolyn Bumbacher (Phil) of Alton. Besides her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Greg Jones. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Monday June 13, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Pastor Jackie Harris-Shear will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO