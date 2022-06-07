Lafourche Booking Log - June 6, 2022

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man in connection an investigation at a local Terrebonne business. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that Vincent Melvin, 59, of Thibodaux, turned himself into the Thibodaux Police Department, and was arrested on charges of Terrorizing and Hate Crimes, stemming from a June 7, 2022 investigation.
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and dumping two teenage girls by a highway in New Orleans East. 19-year-old Jordan Mitchell of Slidell was arrested by authorities on two counts of attempted murder on Thursday, according to a Friday press release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet was made aware of a Facebook posting completed by the Thibodaux Police Department and Chief Bryan Zeringue, concerning an investigation of a disturbance that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that an investigation is being conducted into the incident, and arrest warrants have been filed for a Thibodaux man in connection with the investigation.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested a man they found with drugs after he led them on a pursuit from the Lockport area to Larose. Jarrid Hester, 42, was arrested on Wednesday. Agents had been investigating Hester and his involvement with the sale of narcotics out of a residential camper located on East 23rd Street in Larose.
An elderly Gretna woman was carjacked while giving two women a ride to Baton Rouge says the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday June 6, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office arrested Tyrus Joseph, 25, of Laplace in relation to a drive by shooting incident near Geismar. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 25-year-old Chelsea McElroy and 23-year-old Martin Anthony Verdin Jr. were arrested for felony theft charges in connection with an investigation, where over $37,000 was stolen according to police.
NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: Louisiana State Police say Emmett Washington was found and is safe. New Orleans police are searching for a missing man with special needs after he never made it to his care facility. According to NOPD, Emmet Washington Jr. was last seen when he got off...
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Craig Theriot, 44, of Larose, and Jerilyn Truxillo, 38, of Lockport this week. Theriot is a suspected meth dealer and LPSO considers Truxillo to be his associate. Theriot was taken into custody on Monday, June 6 after a...
NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in a 7th Ward shooting Thursday evening. According to New Orleans police, officers are investigating a shooting near the intersection of O'Reilly Street and St. Bernard Avenue. Police confirmed that two people were killing in the shooting. One was pronounced dead on...
Berwick police arrested a man Tuesday on charges that include battery of a dating partner and two weapons violations. —Lavontre Johnson, 23, La. 182, Berwick, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday on warrants alleging battery of a dating partner, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
NEW ORLEANS — A disagreement between two girls after the Morris Jeff High School graduation escalated by family or friends and ended up with gunfire that killed an 80-year-old grandmother, New Orleans police said Friday. The slain woman, identified as 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood, was a mother of six children...
A traffic stop in Lafourche Parish quickly turned into a police chase says Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre.
A drug dealer was arrested this week by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents obtained warrants for Craig Theriot, 44, of Larose, and Jerilyn Truxillo, 38, of Lockport, in connection with the sale of methamphetamine. On June 6, agents made contact with Theriot during...
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued for a murder suspect from the May 31 graduation shooting that resulted in the death of 80-year-old grandmother, Augustine Greenwood. The NOPD has issued four arrest warrants related to a homicide that occurred in the Second...
