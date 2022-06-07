ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche Booking Log - June 6, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following suspects were arrested in Lafourche...

houmatimes.com

Thibodaux man charged with Terrorizing, Hate Crimes

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Thibodaux man in connection an investigation at a local Terrebonne business. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office learned that Vincent Melvin, 59, of Thibodaux, turned himself into the Thibodaux Police Department, and was arrested on charges of Terrorizing and Hate Crimes, stemming from a June 7, 2022 investigation.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Man wanted in Terrebonne business disturbance

Terrebonne Parish Tim Soignet was made aware of a Facebook posting completed by the Thibodaux Police Department and Chief Bryan Zeringue, concerning an investigation of a disturbance that occurred at a local Terrebonne business. Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed that an investigation is being conducted into the incident, and arrest warrants have been filed for a Thibodaux man in connection with the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Chief Addresses Walmart Violence Threat Rumor

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue has publicly addressed a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that a subject is possibly at Walmart in Thibodaux and has made threats to shoot African Americans inside the store. The release said an incident did occur earlier this week at the Neighborhood Walmart...
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Narcotics Agents Make Arrest Following Pursuit on Wednesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced narcotics agents arrested a man they found with drugs after he led them on a pursuit from the Lockport area to Larose. Jarrid Hester, 42, was arrested on Wednesday. Agents had been investigating Hester and his involvement with the sale of narcotics out of a residential camper located on East 23rd Street in Larose.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man allegedly shot teenage girls, dumped them at New Orleans intersection

NEW ORLEANS - A man accused of shooting two girls and then leaving them at an intersection in New Orleans was captured in another parish. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Jordan Mitchell, 19, was taken into custody Thursday night in Slidell as a fugitive. He faces two counts of attempted murder for the shooting in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Laplace man arrested in relation to drive-by shooting near Geismar

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday June 6, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office arrested Tyrus Joseph, 25, of Laplace in relation to a drive by shooting incident near Geismar. He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

Suspected meth dealer among those arrested in Lafourche Parish

RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Craig Theriot, 44, of Larose, and Jerilyn Truxillo, 38, of Lockport this week. Theriot is a suspected meth dealer and LPSO considers Truxillo to be his associate. Theriot was taken into custody on Monday, June 6 after a...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

Two killed in 7th Ward shooting | NOPD, ATF investigating

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed in a 7th Ward shooting Thursday evening. According to New Orleans police, officers are investigating a shooting near the intersection of O'Reilly Street and St. Bernard Avenue. Police confirmed that two people were killing in the shooting. One was pronounced dead on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
stmarynow.com

Berwick man arrested on battery, weapons charges

Berwick police arrested a man Tuesday on charges that include battery of a dating partner and two weapons violations. —Lavontre Johnson, 23, La. 182, Berwick, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday on warrants alleging battery of a dating partner, theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
BERWICK, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Suspected drug dealers arrested by LPSO on multiple charges

A drug dealer was arrested this week by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Craig Webre said that narcotics agents obtained warrants for Craig Theriot, 44, of Larose, and Jerilyn Truxillo, 38, of Lockport, in connection with the sale of methamphetamine. On June 6, agents made contact with Theriot during...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

