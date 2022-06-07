Waitress gets huge tip then gives it away

For an audience with this president, you’ll have to drive 40 minutes north of New Orleans’s bustling French Quarter, taking the 24-mile-long causeway across the murky waters of Lake Pontchartrain. And there, off a quiet, residential street on the north shore of the lake, you’ll find its moss-covered limbs sunbathing in the humid air. This president has no oval office or international crises to manage. Its only task is to stay alive—something it has done quite well for possibly 1,200 years. Allow me to introduce the current president of the Live Oak Society: the Seven Sisters live oak tree. And for only $1.35 million, you could become this president’s next owner.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO