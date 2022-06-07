ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Waitress gets huge tip then gives it away

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — Ava Guan was simply doing her waitress job at Hoshun on St. Charles Avenue Saturday night and hoping for some divine intervention to help her church repair its air conditioner. Guan was serving a meal of...

www.wwltv.com

myneworleans.com

Four Friends Launch New Restaurant Concept in Old Metairie

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A former bar in Old Metairie is being remade into an elegant hangout with an eye on the building’s history and a nod to the storied railroad tracks that lie just feet from the front door. Metry Cafe & Bar, which stood at 601 Metairie Road for decades, will soon be home to Parish Line Bistro Bar, a concept and vibe conceived by longtime friends Mickey Parenton, Mickey Loomis, Gabe Corchiani and John Georges.
METAIRIE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Hell Freezes Over in Bywater

“I’m from Louisiana, and growing up, my grandmother was always throwing around that phrase ‘a snowball’s chance in hell.’”. Hence the name for a now-growing pandemic pop-up, Chance in Hell SnoBalls, explained co-founder and co-owner Kitten. She and her spouse Lou (both go by first name only) had been a long-time burlesque performance duo, touring the world’s stages for over a decade, when the pandemic hit and all their shows got canceled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Hidden Bar In Louisiana

Hidden bars and speakeasies are a holdout from a time when the sale of alcohol was prohibited in the country, forcing those looking to imbibe to find a secretive way to party. While prohibition is no longer the law of the land, many people still enjoy the smaller settings and unique atmosphere of these hidden gems.
LOUISIANA STATE
Atlas Obscura

For Sale: A Grand Old President (That Happens To Be a Tree)

For an audience with this president, you’ll have to drive 40 minutes north of New Orleans’s bustling French Quarter, taking the 24-mile-long causeway across the murky waters of Lake Pontchartrain. And there, off a quiet, residential street on the north shore of the lake, you’ll find its moss-covered limbs sunbathing in the humid air. This president has no oval office or international crises to manage. Its only task is to stay alive—something it has done quite well for possibly 1,200 years. Allow me to introduce the current president of the Live Oak Society: the Seven Sisters live oak tree. And for only $1.35 million, you could become this president’s next owner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Rene Cizio

3 Great Places to Walk in New Orleans

New Orleans parks don’t get as much attention as neighborhoods like the French Quarter and Garden District, but they should because they’re spectacular. I recently spent a month in the city, eating red beans & rice, beignets, and king cake so I had a lot of walking I needed to do. Outside of the Garden District, these three parks were my favorite places to do it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Lakeside Mall power restored

METAIRIE, La. — Lakeside mall in Metairie reported power outage earlier today. However, power has now been restored to all parts of the mall. Registers and ATMs are currently in service. Stay alert with our updates on weather from our meteorologists.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Tips pour in following viral ‘burnout’ videos

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crimestoppers tips have been pouring in after a brazen display of lawlessness rattled the nerves of New Orleans citizens. “It was clear they didn’t care, or they didn’t want whatever they were doing to stop. I think that speaks for itself,” says Noe Regules.
whereyat.com

Good Eats Outside New Orleans

Great spots to go outside of New Orleans for good food!. New Orleans locals certainly are spoiled by all of the restaurants offering top-notch flavors and generous portions to their customers. Certainly, the competition is high, and these purveyors of flavors don't last long if they don't meet our high standards. However, some local restaurants have held down positions in the Greater New Orleans culinary landscape for generations. Take a short trip outside of New Orleans and check out some of these mainstays in the local food scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Thursdays at Twilight Return to New Orleans City Park

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Thursday, June 16, New Orleans City Park will once again host some of the city’s favorite entertainers when Thursdays at Twilight returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Music lovers of all ages and genres are welcome to enjoy...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Community Policy