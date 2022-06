The Wisconsin Vein Center is a dedicated Center of Excellence focusing exclusively on Varicose Vein Disease. Varicose vein disease, also known as Chronic Venous Insufficiency, is very common affecting One out of Two people in the US. Common symptoms include aching, heavy, restless legs, itching, tiredness, and swelling of the legs. Despite popular conception, varicose vein disease can be present without visible bulging varicosities and can lead to serious secondary consequences such as deep vein blood clots, ulcers, and skin changes.

