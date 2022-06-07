Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

If you want an example of trickle-down technology, look no further than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The S-Class has spent the last 50 years introducing new technology or packing technology that Mercedes has made reliable enough for its flagship model. As well as being a four-wheeled crystal ball for automotive tech, the S-Class is renowned for its luxury, style, and elegance. If you're in the market for a luxury sedan to drive or be driven around in, the Mercedes S-Classhas become the gold standard. In 2022, the S is turning 50. To this day it remains the benchmark for executive comfort, so we're celebrating that by revisiting its greatest hits throughout the generations.
