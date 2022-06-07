ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes recalls 1M vehicles due to brake issue

By Janye Killelea
WJBF.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WGN) – Mercedes-Benz has issued a recall for nearly one million vehicles worldwide due to concerns of possible brake failure. The recall affects various models of the German automaker’s ML...

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes Recalls Almost Every Model For Embarrassing Reason

Mercedes-Benz recently issued a massive recall that impacts several recent models from its catalog. The automaker's emergency call system may malfunction and leave a driver unable to contact first responders if there's an accident. The recall covers 234,862 vehicles, and the list of affected models spans almost the entire Mercedes-Benz...
CARS
Reuters

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Company said Thursday it was recalling 39,000 SUVs after reports of 16 fires, and has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until a fix is completed. The recall, which covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln...
CARS
ABC News

Mercedes tells owners of 292K vehicles to stop driving them

DETROIT -- Mercedes-Benz is telling the owners of more than 292,000 vehicles in the U.S. to stop driving them due to a problem that could cause the brakes to fail. The German automaker is recalling the vehicles and says it will offer free towing so the owners can get them to a dealership for service. The recall covers certain ML, GL and R-Class vehicles from the 2006 through 2012 model years.
MERCEDES, TX
Motor1.com

1991 Mercedes G-Class Restomod Is A Cool Mix Of Classic And Modern

Restomods are all the rage these days with more and more companies entering this multi-million business with classic vehicles. Expedition Motor Company, one of the pioneering firms in the segment in the United States, has a lovely new product based on a 1991 Mercedes-Benz G-Class convertible. The so-called 2022 250GD Wolf is an awesome mix between classic off-road design and modern technologies for better everyday usability. It is now available to order at a price starting at $160,000.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brake#Vehicles#Braking#The Recall#German
Motorious

Restored 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Is A Vintage Luxury Machine

It’s been the subject of a comprehensive restoration. Mercedes-Benz is an iconic brand in western culture because of its luxury, performance, and style, which appeals heavily to automotive enthusiasts. The 1970s were an exciting time for the German automaker as cars across the world were getting better and better in terms of performance and engineering. While the power outputs may not have been incredible, nor does the build quality stand up to modern standards, these cars were still the legends of their time. That makes automobiles from this time relics of a generation whose ideas and knowledge eventually led to the insane performance cars we all know and love today. This car is the perfect example of that incredible reputation as it combines the best of '70s performance with style and luxury to match. So what is this insane vehicle we're talking about?
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

7 Times The Mercedes S-Class Blew Us Away

If you want an example of trickle-down technology, look no further than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The S-Class has spent the last 50 years introducing new technology or packing technology that Mercedes has made reliable enough for its flagship model. As well as being a four-wheeled crystal ball for automotive tech, the S-Class is renowned for its luxury, style, and elegance. If you're in the market for a luxury sedan to drive or be driven around in, the Mercedes S-Classhas become the gold standard. In 2022, the S is turning 50. To this day it remains the benchmark for executive comfort, so we're celebrating that by revisiting its greatest hits throughout the generations.
MERCEDES, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

2023 Honda HR-V Moves Upscale While Remaining Affordable

The 2023 Honda HR-V SUV has at long last been unveiled, making its US debut on Tuesday. Thanks to its fetching new exterior, and primo interior trimmings, the new HR-V is moving up in the world. This SUV is based on the 11th-generation Honda Civic, an excellent starting point. These...
CARS
The Detroit Free Press

Trailstar among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 2 through 9, including a Trailstar recall involving 27,078 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:. Audi. Volkswagen Group of America,...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Ferrari SF90 Stradale “Versione Speciale” spy shots: Hardcore special spotted

Ferrari engineers have been spotted testing what's thought to be a hardcore version of the SF90 Stradale. Such hardcore models, often referred to as Versione Speciale, Italian for “Special Version,” typically come at the end of a model's run, with the last one being 2021's 812 Competizione, which bookended the 812 Superfast.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy