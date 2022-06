Dynamic, outgoing, changemakers… those are all words that describe the Mayor’s Youth Council and they are currently open for enrollment. The Homestead Mayor’s Youth Council led by Councilwoman Patricia Fairclough-Staggers cultivates future leaders by participating in community service projects and events. Students in grades 8th– 11th who live in the City of Homestead are encouraged to apply to join this dynamic group. Those in the program will have hands on experience that promote volunteerism, increase knowledge, and communication in civic education and affairs. They will work closely with local boards and committees to better the community through events and activations.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO