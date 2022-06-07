ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Centrally located 4BR plus Office - Corporate Housing Rental in Sacramento, CA

Cover picture for the articleSacramento Furnished House with Office and Electric Car Charging Station. Centrally located, your group will enjoy a spacious home with a dedicated office...

FOX40

What is that cave in the Auburn State Recreation Area all about?

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — For those who have ventured along the Quarry Trail in the Auburn State Recreation Area and found the remnants of a large mining operation, they might think why is there a mine here and what is that big cave about? To begin the cave is named Hawver Cave and it is […]
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Firefighters Releasing Pressure With Department’s First Support Pup

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You’ll have to get in line to meet the newest member of the Sacramento Fire Department. There’s a lot of hype around the latest hire. Emily is a Lab-Terrier mix that takes her job seriously. “It was a lot of work. When Emily came to us she was a little bit of a wild child. And yet now she is down and calm and really able to resonate that for the firefighters,” said dog trainer Cherie Flores with Paws for Life. Emily is the department’s first support dog. She lives and works with Deputy Chief Mike Taylor. “If your car...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Eater

Why This Central Coast Ice Cream Company Is Being Sued

Central Coast-born ice cream business Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab is facing a lawsuit at its Sacramento location for allegedly breaching its contract and failure to pay rent. The Sacramento Business Journal reports the company signed a 15-year lease for its 1,650-square-foot space in February 2019 but never conducted business indoors — the company opted for a pop-up mobile shop outside the building — given the launch timeline and the pandemic. The owners of the property at 4920 Folsom Boulevard are Debra Glauz and Steven Link, who allege that Doc Burnstein’s has not paid full rent for more than two years, instead paying $3,000 of the $7,000 rent each month from July 2020 to January 2022. According to the lawsuit, the business did pay rent for a brief amount of time until December 2019, before the truncated payments began.
SACRAMENTO, CA
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock Live venue debuts at California casino

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain opened its Hard Rock Live entertainment venue June 3 with a sold-out concert by pop band Maroon 5. The 65,000-square-foot venue seats 2,500 and can accommodate 3,500 in a general admission format. The casino and hotel portion of Hard Rock...
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Sacramento County approves “tiny home” concept

Sacramento County issued the following press release today. The Board of Supervisors approved today Sacramento County’s first proposed “Safe Stay Community” for persons experiencing homelessness. The new concept community will open at 8144 Florin Road, on the corner of Power Inn and Florin at the former site of a now razed grocery store. The site will house up to 100 Pallet sleeping cabins – both single and double occupancy, bathrooms, and communal gathering spaces. At any point in time, it can shelter up to 125 people.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
erienewsnow.com

California Gas Station Accidentally Sells Gas for 69 Cents per Gallon

People at one California gas station were calling friends and family to fill up fast Thursday when an error on the pumps had gas selling for just 69 cents per gallon. It happened at a Shell station in Sacramento. The gas station glitch gave Darryl Surita a sweet deal. He...
Evie M.

This "boring tourist trap" in Atwater is actually one of spookiest places you could go in California

Air Force One at Castle Air Museum in Atwater, CATaurusEmerald on Wikimedia Commons. Before anyone says anything, I do not consider the Castle Air Museum to be a "boring tourist trap". I have personally worked there when I was younger, and it is far from it. But as kids growing up in Atwater/Merced (AKA "Merdead") all the majority of us knew is it looked like a dusty plane graveyard rather than a place filled with incredible history, bravery, sacrifice, and apparently some ghosts. I have heard it dozens and dozens referred to a "boring tourist trap" when it is in fact the one place you should run to when visiting Atwater/Merced.
ATWATER, CA
FOX40

Beat the heat by renting a pool through Swimply

(KTXL) — With temperatures reaching into the triple digits this weekend, everybody is looking for a way to get cool.  There is a way to plunge into a great pool experience without having one.  Sacramento Swimply hosts Jeff and Rachelle Duesing spoke with Sonseeahray on Friday on how you can rent a private pool. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Is it legal to break car windows to help a child inside?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When temperatures reach triple-digits, it’s important to remember that leaving someone in a car can be dangerous — even for a short amount of time. In California, it is legal for someone to break a car window to rescue a child or pet...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma County Hotel Ranks No. 2 in US, According to Yelp

Yelp recently released its annual Top 100 US Hotels list, featuring a lineup of top-rated properties in the country. Among the hotels to make the cut in 2022 is Glen Ellen’s Olea Hotel, which came in on No. 2. Yelp called the hotel “a luxe base camp for exploring California wine country.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
villagelife.com

Remodeled Placerville home a dream, inside and out

A gated entry guards this magnificent, 5-acre Placerville property with a recently remodeled custom home. A beautiful, solid vertical-grain Douglas fir front door with sidelights opens into the single-story home’s great room, encompassing the living room, kitchen and dining area. The space boasts a vaulted ceiling, a 12-foot panoramic folding door system with screen that opens onto the covered deck, built-in bluetooth speakers, recessed lighting, an electric fireplace and solid hardwood flooring.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Evie M.

Would you hike along the terrifying (and possibly haunted) Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA?

NOT the Dry Creek Running Trail in Modesto, CA. I couldn't find a photo to use.by Simon Berger on Unsplash.com. I've been writing a lot about my home state of California lately. As an adult I've been reminiscing about all the different incredible stories I missed as I blissfully went through life thinking the little town of Atwater was the most boring place in all of California, not realizing how far from the truth I actually was. Everyone in the Central Valley has heard of Modesto. Only an hour away from my hometown and the biggest city nearby (even if a lot of people complain about it), any time I heard the name "Modesto" I got pumped because I knew we were going to the mall or something fun. But I had no idea how many haunted spots are sprinkled through this seemingly "lame" town. Namely, The Dry Creek Running Trail.
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are things to do this weekend in Northern California

From the Sacramento Pride festival to Modesto's American Graffiti festival, here is a round-up of events happening this weekend across Northern California. The State Theatre of Modesto presents Glitter Coven’s QUEER: A Burlesque Pride Celebration on Friday. Learn more here. The Sacramento Pride March and Festival takes place at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Cat sized lizard captured in Roseville apartment complex

Roseville Police Department’s Animal Control responded to a May 26 call from a Roseville apartment complex reporting that a cat-sized lizard was on the property. Officer Gabe Sorenson heard the dispatched call and eagerly offered to help. Sorenson told Gold Country Media that he had a similar lizard when he was in high school, so capturing and rehabilitating the lizard was second nature to him.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Steph Curry’s former East Bay mansion listed for $9.4 million

The same year the Golden State Warriors played their first game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, star Stephen Curry sold his East Bay mansion in Alamo to move to the other side of the bay. That home is now for sale for $9.388 million, reports Realtor.com. The 10,529-square-foot...
Amancay Tapia

The California Kids Who Got Bored and Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding History.

Before skateboarding became the mainstream sport it is today, it was all rather marginal, almost criminal. Hence the popular motto “Skateboarding is not a crime”. In 1963, Jack’s, Hobie and Makaha were already doing skate competitions in California but the style back then was freestyle. Think ice skating on a skateboard. By 1965, skateboarding was pretty much a dead sport and many companies closed down.Those who wanted to skate had to make their own skateboards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘The Dollar Sign Just Stayed Low’: Rancho Cordova Gas Station Glitch Sells Gas For 69 Cents A Gallon

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — People at one Rancho Cordova gas station were calling friends and family to fill up fast Thursday when an error on the pumps had gas selling for just 69 cents a gallon. It happened at the Shell station on Sunrise Boulevard and White Rock Road. The gas station glitch gave Darryl Surita a sweet deal. He posted the incredible error on his Instagram page. “I looked at the numbers and it was 69 cents a gallon,” Surita said. “So you know what I did, I hit that button and it started pumping and the dollar sign just stayed low.” Word got...

