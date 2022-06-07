Toni Wedding

Laura Springman, nee Williams, 51, of Alton, IL passed away on June 8, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones at home. Laura was born October 27, 1970 in Dry Ridge, Kentucky; daughter of the late Mary Blanchford and James Blanchford of St. Louis, Missouri. She had a 24-year career with Alton MultiSpecialists , where she served as the purchasing agent and supported other departments as needed. Laura was a loving wife and mother, she is survived by her devoted husband Chris Springman; children, George Brewer, Mae and Bel Springman; grandson, Rowan Brewer and her three cats; sisters, Janet Williams of Palmyra, New Jersey (Tim Boyle) and JoAnn Williams of St. Louis, Missouri and brother, Chris Williams of St. Louis, Missouri, and loving nieces and nephews; Devan, Jay, April and Cory. Laura had a passion for literature, music and the arts, which she instilled in her children. Her children share a fond memory of their mother reading countless stories throughout the years. Laura was also known as an accomplished home chef. Those who knew Laura were aware of her compassion and willingness to help those in need. Her nurturing spirit also extended to the Earth, the family cats and any hungry kitty who showed up on the porch. Laura’s giving spirit will remain and be passed along through those who were fortunate enough to be within her loving orbit. A visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of Celebration of Life service at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the 5A’s Animal Shelter in Alton. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.

