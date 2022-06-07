ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

National Business Survey Open to All Fort Collins Businesses Now Through June 21

Fort Collins, Colorado
Fort Collins, Colorado
 5 days ago

The City of Fort Collins has launched the 2022 National Business Survey (NBS) to gather feedback that will create a more connected and effective Fort Collins business community. This is the third year the City’s Economic Health Office has conducted the NBS and this year, the company Polco Platform with be deploying the survey.

The information received through this survey will be valuable in many ways:

  • It provides a fast way for businesses to give feedback and creates the opportunity for dialog between businesses and community leaders.
  • It allows the businesses of Fort Collins to become involved in the decision-making process and move the community forward.
  • After taking the survey, businesses will be able to stay informed on future polling or survey efforts, and continuously have an active voice in the community.
  • The survey keeps individual opinions and data anonymous, while allowing City staff to see broad demographic and geographic breakdowns of results. Privacy is important to us.

By participating, the City will be gaining insight from the business community, that will help the ensure that we understand your values in a clear, identifiable way. It also guarantees that we are representing all members of the community — all of whom are key in helping influence decisions we make about programs, policies, and other matters that are important. Your feedback helps create a healthier economy, happier residents, and a better tomorrow.

Interested in making a positive, progressive change in the community? Take the 2022 National Business Survey at polco.us/2022focobiz to join the conversation now through Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Business
Fort Collins, CO
Business
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Health Office#City
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado

74
Followers
281
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Fort Collins is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of Larimer County, Colorado, United States. it is the fourth most populous city in Colorado after Denver, Colorado Springs, and Aurora. Fort Collins is a midsize college city, home to Colorado State University and Front Range Community College's Larimer campus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy