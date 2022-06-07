National Business Survey Open to All Fort Collins Businesses Now Through June 21

The City of Fort Collins has launched the 2022 National Business Survey (NBS) to gather feedback that will create a more connected and effective Fort Collins business community. This is the third year the City’s Economic Health Office has conducted the NBS and this year, the company Polco Platform with be deploying the survey.

The information received through this survey will be valuable in many ways:

It provides a fast way for businesses to give feedback and creates the opportunity for dialog between businesses and community leaders.

It allows the businesses of Fort Collins to become involved in the decision-making process and move the community forward.

After taking the survey, businesses will be able to stay informed on future polling or survey efforts, and continuously have an active voice in the community.

The survey keeps individual opinions and data anonymous, while allowing City staff to see broad demographic and geographic breakdowns of results. Privacy is important to us.

By participating, the City will be gaining insight from the business community, that will help the ensure that we understand your values in a clear, identifiable way. It also guarantees that we are representing all members of the community — all of whom are key in helping influence decisions we make about programs, policies, and other matters that are important. Your feedback helps create a healthier economy, happier residents, and a better tomorrow.

Interested in making a positive, progressive change in the community? Take the 2022 National Business Survey at polco.us/2022focobiz to join the conversation now through Tuesday, June 21, 2022.