Chornobyl radiation detectors back online, levels normal --IAEA

By Reuters
 3 days ago
VIENNA, June 7 (Reuters) - Radiation detectors in the Exclusion Zone around Ukraine's defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant are back online for the first time since Russia seized the area on Feb. 24, and radiation levels are normal, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday.

"Most of the 39 detectors sending data from the Exclusion Zone ... are now visible on the IRMIS (International Radiation Monitoring Information System) map," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. "The measurements received so far indicated radiation levels in line with those measured before the conflict."

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

