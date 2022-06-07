Vandenberg celebrates Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Search for Outdoor Accommodations Around Santa Barbara County. What do you do when you live in paradise but still desire the adventure of a weekend excursion?. Many Santa Barbarans are turning to HipCamp, an online booking site that combines the novelty of “glamping” with the rustic simplicity of homesteading. This online platform allows private landowners to act as “hosts” to campers looking for memorable outdoor stays in nature. As the name implies, this is camping, but it’s hip, with infinite add-on possibilities, from coffee service and fresh bread to guided hikes and even tarot card readings. Accommodations range from basic to lush, including tent camping, cabins, RV hookups, and more, all within the intimate setting of private property.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO