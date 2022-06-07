Gov. Mike Parson throws his political weight into race to replace Vicky Hartzler

Gov. Mike Parson backed Kalena Bruce in the Republican primary for the 4th Congressional District in Missouri, injecting his political weight in the contest to replace U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler in the House of Representatives.

Bruce, who is a cattle farmer and accountant in Stockton, is running in a crowded primary where whoever emerges will be the likely favorite to head to Congress next year.

“We are thrilled to have Governor Parson’s support in our campaign,” Bruce said in a written statement Tuesday. “He and I both share the same conservative values, life experiences, and background as farmers and small business owners.”

A spokesman for Parson did not immediately return a request for comment.

It is unclear whether Parson’s political action committee, Uniting Missouri, will donate any money to Bruce’s campaign. It reported having $259,135 in April.

Parson attended a fundraiser for Bruce in Sedalia on Monday evening, according to the Missouri Independent . He said he had a long history with Bruce’s family — her parents and family members have supported his campaigns — and he said he rewarded loyalty.

“I am going to return those favors at times like this,” Parson told the Missouri Independent. “Yeah, I know them real well and that is why I am here tonight to support her.”

Parson’s support for Bruce marks the first time he’s waded into a competitive congressional primary this cycle. He has not endorsed in the open seat to replace U.S. Rep. Billy Long in the 7th Congressional District, nor in the hotly contested Republican primary for U.S. Senate, where former Gov. Eric Greitens remains the frontrunner. Both Long and Hartzler are seeking the Senate seat.

Greitens’ resignation in 2018 launched Parson, who was lieutenant governor at the time, into the governor’s mansion.

Parson signed legislation enacting the new Republican-drawn congressional districts that created residency issues for some of the candidates in the race.

Bruce still lives in the district, but former Fox 4 anchor Mark Alford and Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks were carved into the 5th and 3rd districts respectively. State Rep. Sara Walsh dropped out of the race, saying the new map cleaved out most of her supporters. Candidates do not have to live in the district to run for Congress, but both Alford and Burks have said they are relocating.

The race also includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, former St. Louis Blues right winger Jim Campbell and retired police officer William Irwin.