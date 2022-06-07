ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blues first-round pick Zachary Bolduc assigned to AHL

By Gavin Lee
 3 days ago
The Blues' first-round pick from 2021 will get some AHL time. Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

With the Quebec Remparts eliminated a few days ago, Zachary Bolduc is now free to get a taste of the professional ranks. The St. Louis Blues prospect has been assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL, which are in the midst of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Laval Rocket.

Bolduc, 19, was the 17th overall pick in last year’s draft and emerged as one of the most dynamic offensive players in the QMJHL this season. He finished tied for second in league scoring with 55 goals, 22 ahead of his nearest teammate. His 99 points also put him near the very top of the list, and he continued it into the playoffs with strong performances through three rounds.

Given he only turned 19 in February, Bolduc is another one of those top prospects who will face a difficult challenge next fall. It’s either the NHL or junior for him as he will not be eligible to play full-time in the AHL, meaning this action with Springfield will be his only taste of the minor leagues for quite a while.

The Thunderbirds will play Game 3 of their series Wednesday night, and it remains to be seen whether Bolduc will actually get into any game action at this most important juncture.

