Two missing San Diego boys found safe, SDPD says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two young boys who went missing and were believed to be with their mother -- who did not have custodial rights -- were found safe, San Diego Police said Tuesday afternoon.

SDPD officials tweeted that six-year-old Hendricks Holtwick and his four-year-old brother Esher were reported missing Tuesday.

Police said the boys were “possibly with their mother,” identified as 44-year-old Elizabeth Holtwick.

According to police, Elizabeth Holtwick “DOES NOT have custodial rights.”

"Hendricks and Esher have been found safe. Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out for them," police tweeted.