ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Two missing San Diego boys found safe, SDPD says

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Dv0Y_0g3OeTN000

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two young boys who went missing and were believed to be with their mother -- who did not have custodial rights -- were found safe, San Diego Police said Tuesday afternoon.

SDPD officials tweeted that six-year-old Hendricks Holtwick and his four-year-old brother Esher were reported missing Tuesday.

Police said the boys were “possibly with their mother,” identified as 44-year-old Elizabeth Holtwick.

According to police, Elizabeth Holtwick “DOES NOT have custodial rights.”

"Hendricks and Esher have been found safe. Thank you to everyone who kept an eye out for them," police tweeted.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Do You Know Who Killed This Sailor at a Party in San Diego?

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the man responsible for the 2019 murder of a member of the U.S. Navy. San Diego police officers found 19-year-old Lamontee Stevenson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in a residence in the 2700 block of Marcy Avenue in Logan Heights around 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 17, 2019.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#San Diego Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

NCTD Sprinter Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Vista

A North County Transit District Sprinter commuter train fatally struck a pedestrian Thursday in Vista. The rail fatality near the intersection of Main Street and South Santa Fe Avenue happened shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to Deputy Tyler Eikermann of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit. The...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Students at San Diego's Taft Middle School Released After Lockdown

Taft Middle School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday following an unfounded threat of someone on campus with a gun, the San Diego Police confirmed. The school was placed on lockdown at around 1 p.m. after the school called the police after students allegedly received photos of a student with a gun on campus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy