Raid Of Pagans Motorcycle Gang Members' PA Home Turns Up Weapons Of Mass Destruction: Police

Nearly a dozen "Weapons of Mass Destruction" were found in a home where three members of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Gang lived, Bethel Park police say.

The homeowner, Joseph Roberts, 36— who is a known member of OMG— along with his girlfriend, Christine Niedermeyer, 26, were arrested with Steven Albertson, 38, according to a criminal complaint filed by police and obtained by WPXI .

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad and ATF, along with police, raided the home at 2544 Highland Circle in Pittsburgh, executing a warranted search for supposed narcotics activity on April 12, police said in a release on Tuesday, June 7.

That's when "numerous weapons, drugs, and explosive devices…were analyzed and safely removed," police stated in the release.

The three arrestees have been charged with 11 counts of Weapons of Mass Destruction, Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, Criminal Conspiracy, and Drug Possession/Paraphernalia charges, police say.

Their preliminary hearing was held on June 2, and the charges against them were held for trial, police say and court records confirm.

