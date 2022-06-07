ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything North Carolina Shoppers Should Buy (And Not Buy) in June

By Alexis Zarycki
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverybody needs some things, but there are months when you shouldn’t purchase certain items. It’s the end of the spring season, Father’s Day is approaching, and schools are out for summer. To make sure shoppers score the best deals on all their essentials this month, Offers.com’s deal and savings experts share...

Comments / 1

country1037fm.com

Why You Need to Take A Day Trip to Bird Rock Falls in North Carolina

The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'It’s pretty high right now' | COVID-19 wastewater levels equal to what they were during the delta surge

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Researchers are urging cautionary practices as COVID-19 metrics continue to increase in North Carolina and Mecklenburg County. The latest data from Mecklenburg County shows there’s high transmission of COVID-19 again. Several different metrics play into that designation, but researchers say wastewater levels, in particular, are similar to what they were during the delta peak.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
State
North Carolina State
Mount Airy News

Greensboro firm buys local sign company

GREENSBORO — Three-and-a-half years after Kieffer | Starlite sign company purchased Burton Signs of Mount Airy — and less than a year after announcing an expansion at the local plant — Kieffer | Starlite has opted to sell the facility as part of a company-wide, multi-month reorganization.
GREENSBORO, NC
10 Fun Facts About North Carolina You Might Not Know

Welcome to North Carolina! Home to great people, great food, and even better views depending on where you are. North Carolina offers tourists and residents tons of things to do and see. From its rich history to its many cities and modern architecture. You can go from the beach to the mountains or from the countryside to downtown city life all in one state. But, are there any hidden gems you may not know about North Carolina? Little North Carolina fun facts you may be interested in knowing.
LIFESTYLE
charlotteparent.com

WEEKENDER: North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands

North Carolina’s Brunswick Islands encompass five barrier islands—Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Holden Beach, Oak Island, and Bald Head Island—along the southernmost stretch of North Carolina’s coast. It’s roughly three-and-a-half hours from Charlotte; from Ocean Isle Beach, you’re about halfway between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach. Unlike more touristy resort towns, the Brunswick Islands offer more off-the-beaten path experiences, lush maritime forests, saltwater marshes, and the largest population of alligators in North Carolina. The area is also home to more than 30 championship golf courses, earning it the nickname “North Carolina’s Golf Coast.” Grab your paddle boards, fishing rods, sand buckets, and golf clubs, and kick off your summer vacation with a weekend at the shore.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC News

North Carolina researchers have a warning for California: Bugs are coming for your wine grapes

There appears to be an incoming threat to Californian grapevines: an inch-long, polka-dotted insect called the spotted lanternfly. In a study published Wednesday in the journal Communications Biology, North Carolina State University researchers used simulation tools to track how far the invasive spotted lanternfly could spread across the U.S. with no mitigation efforts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

It's tick season in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer season is heating up, and it’s peak tick season in the Tar Heel state. The Tick-Borne Infections Council of North Carolina recommends being vigilent for ticks. A Davidson college professor is studying ticks in the Piedmont. According to the Tick-Borne Infections Council of...
DAVIDSON, NC
chathamjournal.com

Big Blow: Offshore wind power’s devastating costs and impacts on North Carolina

Raleigh, NC – One of President Joe Biden’s day-one executive orders sought to double offshore wind by 2030, and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order for developing 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind turbine-generated energy by 2030 and 8 GW by 2040. Both Biden and Cooper justified their orders by declaring they would fight climate change, create jobs, and grow the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WBTW News13

10 North Carolina state symbols that really exist

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) – A state beverage? A declared state peanut festival? What about a state insect? North Carolina’s General Assembly has taken up a few causes over the years, including what thing to officially associate with the state.  We’ve gathered up a list of some of the most unusual symbols that have been declared […]
POLITICS
WCNC

SC man wins a $300,000 lottery ticket on his way to work

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On his way to work, a South Carolina man decided to play the lottery and got paid $300,000. “It was awesome,” he said of the win. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man said he stopped at the VIMLA Inc. convenience store at 1791 Asheville Highway in Spartanburg to get something to drink and a lottery ticket. He said he scratched the ticket in his car in the store’s parking lot and couldn’t believe the result.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Autoblog

North Carolina bill seeks to end the scourge of free EV chargers

North Carolina appears to be at war with itself over EV charging in the state. As spotted by Clean Technica, Representative Keith Kidwell and three other sponsors introduced House Bill 1049, called "Equitable Free Vehicle Fuel Stations." That's the short title, the short summary being that Kidwell and company believe everyone needs to be aware of "free" EV charging or receive the same benefits, no matter what kind of car they drive. The first section states, "Any person who is engaged in a business where electric vehicle charging stations are provided for use by the public at no charge shall ensure that each customer of the business, without regard to whether the customer uses the charging stations, is informed of, on the receipt for purchases, the percentage of the amount of the customer’s total purchase price that is a result of the business providing electric vehicle charging stations at no charge."
POLITICS

