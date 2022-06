Danbury Youth Services (DYS) invites the public to attend the annual Butterfly Breakfast on Tuesday, June 28th at 7:30 a.m. at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury. The Butterfly Breakfast brings together friends and supporters of Danbury Youth Services who are committed to our mission of empowering youth and families to live positive, fulfilling lives. This annual event is an opportunity for DYS to raise funds necessary to provide high-quality mental health care and rich social educational experiences for young people. Tickets are $40.00 per person. All proceeds benefit programs that directly impact children and families in Greater Danbury. Come and enjoy a wonderful morning and learn more about the programs DYS offers in our community. Purchase tickets at http://www.danburyyouthservices.org/.

1 DAY AGO