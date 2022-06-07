ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes Public Library receives $20K from COVID relief fund

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mercedes announced they received $20,000 for library support services.

The city’s news release said the American Library Association (ALA), awarded $20,000 to the Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Library to support library services and operations through the American Library Association (ALA) COVID Library Relief Fund.

According to the ALA, they have provided $1.55 million in emergency relief grants to 77 libraries that have experienced substantial economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant funding will be used to update valuable network infrastructure in order to continue providing services.

The funds will support the libraries’ efforts to increase and enhance technology access, digital instruction, staffing, and outreach while maintaining and amplifying existing services through the end of 2022.

The city said they and the library are grateful and appreciative to be chosen as a recipient. Both organizations look forward to using this opportunity to better serve the community.

