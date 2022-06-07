BITS & BYTES: ‘Imprinted’ at Norman Rockwell Museum; Lenox Art Walk; Berkshire Bounty food drive; two new exhibits at The Mount; IS183 rebranded as Berkshire Art Center
STOCKBRIDGE — Norman Rockwell Museum (NRM) will open “Imprinted: Illustrating Race,” Saturday, June 11. This exhibition examines the role of published images in shaping attitudes toward race and culture. More than 150 works of art and artifacts of widely circulated illustrated imagery will be on view, produced from 1590 to...theberkshireedge.com
