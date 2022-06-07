ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

BITS & BYTES: ‘Imprinted’ at Norman Rockwell Museum; Lenox Art Walk; Berkshire Bounty food drive; two new exhibits at The Mount; IS183 rebranded as Berkshire Art Center

By Amy Krzanik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE — Norman Rockwell Museum (NRM) will open “Imprinted: Illustrating Race,” Saturday, June 11. This exhibition examines the role of published images in shaping attitudes toward race and culture. More than 150 works of art and artifacts of widely circulated illustrated imagery will be on view, produced from 1590 to...

BITS & BYTES: Jacob’s Pillow opens season; David Grover celebration; lecture on Fanny Kemble; Jay Ungar & Molly Mason concert, Juneteenth talk at Barrington Stage

BECKET — The world premiere Pillow-exclusive engagement, “America(na) to Me,” will kick off Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival 2022 as the first week-long performance in the newly renovated Ted Shawn Theatre, from Wednesday, June 22–Sunday June 26. Week 1 of the Festival will also feature several one-night-only performances on the outdoor Henry J. Leir Stage, including Eastern Woodland Dances, Ted Shawn’s “Dance of the Ages” (1938) performed by Adam Weinert and Dancers, and Collage Dance Collective.
BECKET, MA
Will LeBow’s ‘The Bard, The Beat, The Blues’ comes to GB Public Theater’s Solo Fest

GREAT BARRINGTON — “This show is a musical, vaudeville-pastiche,” director Jim Frangione said about Will LeBow’s autobiographical one-man play, soon to open in the Great Barrington Public Theater’s (GBPT) June Solo Festival in the Daniel Arts Center at Bard College at Simon’s Rock. LeBow is a true character actor, able to take on many disparate personalities, a tradition he inherited from his grandfather, Morris, who was active in the Yiddish Theater in Vilna (the Jewish version of Vilnius, the capital city of Lithuania) and later, after 1904, in the United States.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
BITS & BYTES: Stockbridge sheep and wool event; Berkshire Children’s Chorus concert; Esau’s Heel Trail opens; Mariken Palmboom harpsichord performance; BIFF prize winners

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Library will present a Sheepy Summer Pop-up event, on the lawn, Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Artisan vendors will be set up in the parking lot behind the Prado de Lana Shop at 44 Main Street. From 11 a.m.–2 p.m., the shop will present a sheep-shearing demonstration, followed by a working sheep dog demonstration, on the Library lawn.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
Free: Another Popular Concert Series Returns to the Berkshires This Summer

Included in the many things that residents love about the Berkshires is the variety of free summer concerts. Live music in the summertime with Berkshire County's backdrop is something that can't be replicated. We've seen folks flock to a number of summer concert events including Sounds of Summer at the V.F.W. in Great Barrington, Live on the Lake at Onota Lake in Pittsfield, and Party in the Park at Noel Field in North Adams to name a few.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Weekend Outlook: Pride Walks, Classic Cars, and More

This cloudy weekend features a variety of indoor and outdoor events including Pride walks, festivals, car shows, comedy nights, Art Walks, treasure hunts, and Farmers Markets. Berkshire Family And Individual Resources (BFAIR) will host its first Summer Kick-Off Festival this Saturday at the Paterson Field House at Berkshire Community College, located at 1350 West St. in Pittsfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
PREVIEW: Crescendo presents The Art of the Improvisation, June 10 & 12 in Lakeville, Great Barrington

The art of improvisation may not be lost, but in the classical music world, improvising musicians are rare. J.S. Bach could do it. So could Handel, Mozart, Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt, and several others. By the early 20th century, however, note-reading musicians outnumbered improvisers by about a million to one, thanks in part to the advent of recorded music. That’s why it is a rare treat to hear a program like the one Crescendo has put together for June 10 in Lakeville and June 12 in Great Barrington: Conventional performances of music from the Italian and English Renaissance and early Baroque period are common enough, but improvised ones are not, and in any Crescendo program there is a good chance you’ll hear something rare or even newly discovered.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
rk MILES dedicates newly completed showroom to Noel Coniglio

Vermont Business Magazine rk MILES dedicated its newly renovated Doors & Windows showroom in Manchester Center on Wednesday, June 8th to the company’s first Door & Window Showroom Manager Noel Coniglio who passed away in November of 2021. Coniglio saw the potential to grow the business and created the...
MANCHESTER, VT
As High Season Arrives, Lenox Exudes Energy

Jennifer Nacht describes the beginning of the summer season in Lenox as a light switch that clicks on to a time of “happy mayhem.”. Unofficially, the season begins after Memorial Day weekend, but Nacht, executive director of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, noted that the weekends leading up to the holiday were plenty busy, as well. In fact, as early as January she first began to see a vibrant summer on the horizon for Lenox.
LENOX, MA
I PUBLIUS: Fox and friends

You had better believe that the old English folk song, “The Fox” has some real relevance to the Berkshires and particularly to the Hill in Great Barrington where we live. “The fox went out on a chilly night and prayed for the moon to give him light,” says the song, which ends with the line, “Daddy, daddy, better go back again, it looks like a mighty fine town-o.” I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve seen foxes and their kits around here.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Nikki Carchedi of Stone House Properties offers a truly special property with the opportunity to live on or off the grid!. Transformations – Originally part of Edith Wharton’s estate...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Andy Warhol in Iran’ at Barrington Stage

A world premiere of a play is always an exciting thing to attend. It’s fresh and new, and a nervousness pervades the air … usually. Oddly, I sensed little of that at Barrington Stage Company’s recently commissioned play “Andy Warhol in Iran,” a fascinating piece presented by a very good cast on the St. Germain Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The play has a good story to tell and good actors to put it across. The director has staged it appropriately with dangerous moments and a splash of suspense at times. There is little to argue with in the choices made for this first production, but small things about the play bothered me.
PITTSFIELD, MA
15 Best Things to Do in Northampton, MA

Sitting in Hampshire County, Massachusetts, is Northampton, a charming small town full of culture and American history. The city is an essential hub for academics and the arts; it also values the counterculture. Northampton has many establishments, from art collectives to live entertainment venues showcasing the city's unique spirit. Here...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
Frederick Edward Duryea Jr., 72, of Great Barrington

Frederick Edward Duryea Jr., 72, of Great Barrington, died Tuesday June 7, 2022 at his home. Fred was born in Great Barrington on April 16, 1950, son of Frederick E. Sr. and Laura (Hawver) Duryea. Fred was a graduate of Mount Everett High School. He worked for over 20 years as a grinder at Sheffield Plastics. Fred was a communicant of the former South Egremont Congregational Church and was a South Egremont Volunteer Firefighter for over 15 years.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Berkshire Pride Festival Emits Love, Urges Creation of Better World

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The sun rose high on Saturday afternoon giving the LGBTQIA-plus community a chance to be prideful of who they are and to celebrate differences. Queer interfaith minister, author, and spiritual counselor Erika Allison spoke of the "somber" state of the world that has hindered the rights of individuals.
PITTSFIELD, MA
10 of the Best Rated Restaurants in the Heart of Lake George

Upstate New York welcomes all the bikers, passengers, and vendors to town for Americade 2022!. For nearly 40 years, 50,000 plus riders and passengers annually attend Americade in Lake George, "the world's largest multi-brand motorcycle touring rally." Thousands of bikers have already made their way up the Northway into the...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Berkshire region real estate sales

59 E Hoosac Street: Kogut Linda Est and Jamie D. Kogut of Adams to Chris Koch, $162,000 on 05/25/2022. 71 Grove Street: Mullen Bros Of N Adams of Adams to MCP Adams Properties LLC, $2,550,000 on 05/24/2022. Cheshire. 411 Lanesboro Road: James P. Dalton of Cheshire to Ronald Hayden, $499,000...

