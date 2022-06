COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman was arrested in Utah on federal charges related to stealing the identity of a baby who died as an infant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio says 49-year-old Ava Misseldine is accused of using the infant’s identity to obtain a passport, a student pilot license, a job as a flight attendant, admission into The Ohio State University and pandemic relief loans.

