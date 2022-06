As the largest and most ethnically diverse college in Nevada, the College of Southern Nevada has made it a priority to provide an affordable, collaborative and welcoming environment that allows all students to shine. CSN is a fully accredited institution offering hundreds of degrees and certificates in 70 academic programs—with 26 degrees and certificates available entirely online. They’re also extremely accessible with three main campuses in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, as well as multiple sites and centers throughout Southern Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO