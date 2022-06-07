ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

MBTA Rider Wanted For Exposing Himself To Female Passenger: Police

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
Images of the suspect Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are trying to locate a male suspect who exposed his genitals in front of a female victim and committed a "lewd act."

The woman said this happened while she was taking the Orange Line between Haymarket and Malden stations around 1:15 a.m. on Friday, June 3, police said.

Transit Police have since released photos of a person of interest and are asking for help identifying and locating the individual.

Those with information should contact police at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

Comments / 0

